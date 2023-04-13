042623-opedarredondosumrlrn

Two columnists are calling on the Oregon Legislature to fund new summer school programs.

 PMG File Photo

Though the wheels of government can often turn slowly, Oregonians should know their state lawmakers have the power to move swiftly. In the last few weeks alone, the Oregon Legislature fast-tracked over $400 million in bipartisan investments toward housing and semiconductors. Now, state legislators have a chance to move just as decisively for Oregon children in every corner of the state.

With broad support across the aisle, state legislators are positioned to pass a relatively modest but no less urgent $30 million investment in community-based and Tribal summer learning and enrichment programs. Yet with summer around the corner, the clock is ticking. Every day of delay takes precious time away from community-based organizations and Tribal governments who need certainty about state funding to deliver robust, effective and often life-changing summer learning programs for Oregon youth from kindergarten through 12th grade.