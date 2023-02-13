More than 100 people, mostly women, women's health care providers and young mothers, attended a listening session regarding the proposed closer of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.
As Oregon’s emergency and obstetric physicians, we are joining the voices of dismayed community members in opposition to the proposed closure of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center (LMH).
We are deeply concerned about the impact this closure will have on our patients’ ability to access timely and appropriate lifesaving health care. Obstetric providers will no longer practice out of LMH leaving an enormous portion of eastern Multnomah County without readily available obstetric and gynecological care.
Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center serves a population of approximately 275,000 people in the communities east of the Portland Metro Area. In 2021 alone, the birth center had more than 700 deliveries. If LMH closes, the local community will be left without a reasonable alternative, further exacerbating racial health inequity.
LMH serves a population that is disproportionately minority and underserved and many of its patients already have significant transportation barriers that make traveling across town difficult. Data have shown that when patients must travel long distances to access obstetric care there is an associated increased risk of adverse maternal outcomes, neonatal intensive care admission and infant mortality. Those who live in the more eastern reaches of Multnomah County will fare even worse, as they have farther distances to travel for care. At a time when U.S. maternal mortality rates have only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is particularly worrisome.
Legacy Health System has stated an intent for this patient population to be served at Legacy Emanuel Hospital, which is 16 miles away. However, inevitably, many pregnant people experiencing an obstetric emergency will still present at LMH and their care will unfortunately be delayed without immediately available obstetric services. The LMH Emergency Department is Legacy’s busiest in Oregon, with approximately 50,000 annual patient visits. And the obstetrician-gynecologists at LMH are among the most frequently consulted specialists by the emergency department. Just recently, obstetricians were called to deliver a baby in the emergency department. Without obstetric care specialists being readily available, the burden will fall to emergency physicians to bridge the gap and try to stabilize these patients until they can get to the specialty care they need. This is not a sustainable option. Delays in care may have dangerous and potentially life-threatening consequences for pregnant people and their newborns. Additionally, our city’s hospitals are already experiencing critical staffing and resource shortages; redirecting a significant number of patients to these already burdened hospitals will only exacerbate the existing health care crisis.
Our patients deserve safe and equitable care close to home. We urge Oregon’s state government and Legacy Health System to prevent lives from unnecessarily being put in danger by finding a sustainable way to keep the LMH Family Birth Center open.
Carrie Miles, MD, MPH, is legislative chair for the Oregon section of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Alex Skog, MD, FACEP, is president of the Oregon chapter of American College of Emergency Physicians.