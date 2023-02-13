022223-obgynoped

More than 100 people, mostly women, women's health care providers and young mothers, attended a listening session regarding the proposed closer of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

 PMG Photo: Steven Brown

As Oregon’s emergency and obstetric physicians, we are joining the voices of dismayed community members in opposition to the proposed closure of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center (LMH).

We are deeply concerned about the impact this closure will have on our patients’ ability to access timely and appropriate lifesaving health care. Obstetric providers will no longer practice out of LMH leaving an enormous portion of eastern Multnomah County without readily available obstetric and gynecological care.

Carrie Miles, MD, MPH, is legislative chair for the Oregon section of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Alex Skog, MD, FACEP, is president of the Oregon chapter of American College of Emergency Physicians.