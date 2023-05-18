Investing in Oregon’s child care system is more than a reflection of our values as a state, it’s a necessary step to build better futures for children, more income for families, and inclusive economic growth.

Unfortunately, recent discussions among state lawmakers who favor saving the rainy day fund instead of investing in critical state infrastructure, including child care, are cause for concern.

Bridget Dazey is the executive director for Clackamas Workforce Partnership and Courtney Veronneau is the senior political director for Family Forward Oregon.