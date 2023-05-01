0510-hernandezoped

Two columnists, who own gas stations, urge the Legislature to pass a bill that would allow for drivers all over Oregon to pump their own gas.

 Courtesy Photo: Louis Hernandez and Haseeb Shojai

Today, Oregon is one of the last two states where drivers are still not allowed to pump their own gas — unless they are in the 18 rural counties where self-service is already permitted, or refueling a motorcycle or diesel vehicle, or filling their tank during a public health or natural disaster, such as when the state temporarily allowed motorists to pump their own gas over the past three years. The only other state prohibiting drivers from performing this simple task is New Jersey.

But Oregon is now poised for a historic moment. Legislators are on track to approve the consumer choice fueling bill, House Bill 2426, which would streamline the state’s rules and give drivers the choice of self-serve gas.