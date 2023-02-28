0308-heretogetheroped

The HereTogether coalition has a "2023 Roadmap" on how to serve a portion of the region's homeless population.

 PMG File Photo

In 2022, more than 4,500 of our unhoused neighbors in Multnomah County moved into stable housing thanks to recent critical investments in this work. That’s a big number — yet not big enough to outpace the number of people who became homeless last year.

We all know more work needs to be done. That’s why we’ve joined over 220 businesses, organizations and community leaders supporting HereTogether’s 2023 Roadmap, which aims to move 5,665 individuals from housing into homelessness over the next year.

