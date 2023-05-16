In late 2012, we came up with a new idea.
In late 2012, we came up with a new idea.
I had attended an event honoring philanthropy in our community, and one of the honorees happened to be a young child who was honored for his fundraising abilities.
At an event honoring multiple grown-ups and non-profit organizations, and with more than 500 people in attendance, this one child brought the house down.
That amazing kid was Alazar Manning, who, at the ripe old age of 12, had raised more than $21,000 in his short philanthropic lifetime — all for Cascade AIDS.
His efforts to serve others spawned the idea for Pamplin Media to create what has now become one of our premiere special sections – Amazing Kids.
Since then, the Pamplin Media Group has honored almost 300 amazing kids from our coverage areas for their work to improve our communities and the people who live there better.
Stories have ranged from kids who stand up for the rights of others, who overcome incredible challenges to be valedictorians, to kids who have faced serious illnesses only to get better and then work to support those fighting their same illness.
Telling these stories should give all of us hope for the future. These kids are truly amazing, and most people would be humbled to think what amazing accomplishments they have done at such a very young age.
These kids represent the best in humanity through their examples of kindness, humility, perseverance, dedication, and bravery.
Our Amazing Kids section is another example of how important community journalism is to the communities we serve.
Pamplin Media is proud to again share these stories not only to honor these amazing kids but most importantly, to inspire young and old alike to follow their example to make our communities a better place to live.
If you value community journalism, please support our work by subscribing to our products at pamplinsubscribe.com.
Your support affords us the ability to tell these important stories not only through this special section but every day as we chronicle the lives of so many amazing people in the communities we serve.
J. Brian Monihan is president of Pamplin Media Group and publisher of the Portland Tribune.
