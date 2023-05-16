Pamplin's Corner: Amazing Kids

Students throughout the Pamplin Media Group coverage area are highlighted each year in the Amazing Kids publication.

In late 2012, we came up with a new idea.

I had attended an event honoring philanthropy in our community, and one of the honorees happened to be a young child who was honored for his fundraising abilities.

J. Brian Monihan is president of Pamplin Media Group and publisher of the Portland Tribune.

Tags

Recommended for you