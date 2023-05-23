Election

Local newspapers continue to be a trusted source for local election coverage.

 DREAMSTIME

Once upon a time, people turned to newspapers for information on upcoming elections and, after election day, the results of those elections.

Then came the presidential election of 1920. The campaign pitted Warren G. Harding against James M. Cox. In what is considered the first commercial radio broadcast, KDKA shared the live results of the election.

The Pamplin Media Group is owned by local Oregonian Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. who believes that trusted, objective and professionally produced news builds stronger communities.