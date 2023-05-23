Once upon a time, people turned to newspapers for information on upcoming elections and, after election day, the results of those elections.
Then came the presidential election of 1920. The campaign pitted Warren G. Harding against James M. Cox. In what is considered the first commercial radio broadcast, KDKA shared the live results of the election.
With this new technology, surely people would no longer turn to newspapers for election information.
Wrong.
As technology has changed in the past 100 years, journalists have seen radio, television and the internet all play a part in the ever-changing landscape of news coverage. Yet, through it all, newspapers have survived. Make no mistake, it’s a challenging environment for news organizations these days, but the good ones have learned how to pivot their business model while still being trusted sources of local news.
That’s precisely what we do at Pamplin Media Group. We still deliver news in our print products alongside our updated websites. We continue to work with the communities we serve to find the best ways to bring our trusted journalism to our readers.
Newberg school board race? We have it covered. Multnomah County Commissioner contest? Covered. Museum levy in Prineville, Oregon? Covered. And the Gresham Safety Levy? You guessed it: we have it covered.
And, on top of it all, when you write to us through letters to the editor or guest opinion pieces, we do our best to ensure everyone’s voice is heard. But, while it’s easy to find any number of online sources where people can shout from their proverbial digital rooftops, it’s not easy to find the curated content that we provide.
To that end, we hope that you, the reader, will continue to come to us for information about the community in which you live. As long as you keep reading, we’ll keep writing.
The Pamplin Media Group is owned by local Oregonian Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. who believes that trusted, objective and professionally produced news builds stronger communities.