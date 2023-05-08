The post on social media started, “Does anyone know where I can find information about people running for school board?”
After a variety of suggestions ranging from the voter’s pamphlet to contacting the candidates themselves, to knowing how to read between the lines based on what the candidates say they stand for, someone suggested their local newspaper.
Getting advice from people on social media is not bad, but in the end, do you know that the advice they offer is vetted?
Trusting what you read on social media as news can be a real adventure — especially when it concerns anything political.
That’s why it is so important to have a reliable and known news source that hires professional journalists you can count on for trusted and balanced news coverage.
With an election mostly filled with school board races just a week away, most, if not all, of our newspapers, have done their due diligence to profile local candidates and cover candidate forums. In addition, some have made editorial endorsements in contested races.
The reality is that this is the only media that will typically go to this effort on a school board race except for your local newspaper.
Facebook, Google, local television, and other print publications don’t have the time or the ability to cover local races to the depth that your hometown newspaper does.
And at a time when school board races have become politically charged, it is more important than ever for voters to take the time to be knowledgeable about who is running for office, what they stand for, and then weigh the information to make an informed choice for who is the best person to serve our children’s educational needs.
At Pamplin Media, this is just another way that we help to create stronger communities. Knowledge is power, and we hope that by providing this coverage, we enable our readers to make informed decisions before they decide to vote based on some random Facebook post.
As a reminder, this work does have a cost. If you believe in our mission of helping to create a better community through trusted, local news, please support our work by subscribing today at www.pamplinsubscribe.com.
J. Brian Monihan is president of Pamplin Media Group and publisher of the Portland Tribune. The Pamplin Media Group is owned by local Oregonian Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. who believes that trusted, objective and professionally produced news builds stronger communities.