The post on social media started, “Does anyone know where I can find information about people running for school board?” 

 After a variety of suggestions ranging from the voter’s pamphlet to contacting the candidates themselves, to knowing how to read between the lines based on what the candidates say they stand for, someone suggested their local newspaper. 

J. Brian Monihan is president of Pamplin Media Group and publisher of the Portland Tribune. The Pamplin Media Group is owned by local Oregonian Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. who believes that trusted, objective and professionally produced news builds stronger communities.

