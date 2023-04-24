Protect patient access to cancer care from becoming a CAT casualty

A cancer diagnosis is life changing. As a community oncologist, I’ve dedicated my life’s work to lessen the burden of this disease. For over 20 years, I’ve worked alongside multi-specialty oncologists at an independent, physician-owned oncology practice providing care to over 20,000 patients annually.
Independent cancer centers like ours are a vital component of Oregon’s medical infrastructure. For the individual cancer patient and their families, there are many burdens associated with receiving treatment. Receiving their treatment close to home in community-based cancer centers lightens this burden for many patients. This can be especially important in the most rural and underserved parts of Oregon. Furthermore, receiving chemotherapy or radiation in independent practices is the least expensive option for patients and helps them avoid the financial strain cancer brings to those affected.
While record inflation and a healthcare staffing shortage have created unprecedented financial challenges for healthcare delivery, community cancer centers simultaneously find themselves caught in the crosshairs of Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax (CAT).
In 2019, the Oregon Legislature imposed the CAT on businesses’ commercial activity. While hospitals and long-term care facilities are excluded from the tax, it broadly applies to medical entities – including community oncology. As a community oncologist, I urge state lawmakers to recognize that community cancer centers are different than other business entities – and should be treated as such under this tax.
While other businesses pass this tax to consumers, community oncologists cannot – and will not, nor would we want to – pass this cost onto patients. Consequently, independent providers must pay the CAT and absorb the cost of taxes applied at each step in the supply chain, including the procurement of critical cancer drugs.
Our cancer center paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in CAT in 2022, a sum that could otherwise be put toward hiring a medical oncologist and a physician’s assistant. Due to other entities along the supply chain increasing costs to recover their own tax burden, we anticipate paying nearly $1 million in CAT per year going forward.
Our product is different from other businesses – we provide lifesaving, personalized cancer treatment, not discretionary goods. Oncology practices’ revenue is primarily derived from the purchase and delivery of costly cancer drugs. As community oncologists, we have no control over the price that is set for many of these new life-saving drugs. The result of the CAT is a crushing tax burden from these drugs, on top of high labor costs and soaring inflation.
Unlike businesses, oncologists don’t set prices within a free market. Instead, we receive modest reimbursement from government payers, which often pay less than the actual costs of care.
Over half of our patients are insured by government programs like Medicare and Medicaid. With some of these patients, our practice is in the red the minute I write the prescription for certain chemotherapy drugs. For example, 240 milligrams of Nivolumab, which treats several cancers, costs our practice $6,873. Assuming the patient covers their co-pay, Medicare reimburses $7,010. This leaves us with $147 — barely enough to cover costs of mixing and administering the drug, much less an additional tax.
I’m used to delivering high-quality care with limited financial resources. In fact, I’ve never turned a patient away because of a lack of insurance coverage or inability to pay. However, this excessive new CAT —and our unwillingness to “pass the buck”—threaten our ability to provide care in the community setting.
The sad truth is the CAT may force our practice to restrict the number of government-insured patients we see or cut back on unreimbursed programs, which include social work, nutrition services and our compassionate care program, which donates free drugs and the physician’s time for patients in need.
Worst case, the CAT will lead to additional consolidation of Oregon’s health system, resulting in long wait times and less affordable cancer care. Without access to community-based independent practices, cancer patients will be left to travel to larger hospital systems that are often further from the patient’s residence and more costly to the patient.
Under current CAT law, patient access to community cancer care is threatened by this burdensome state tax. To ensure community oncology’s long-term viability, I urge the Legislature to support policies that protect our state’s independent oncology providers.
Dr. Scott Rushing has practiced at Compass Oncology for more than 20 and presently serves as the practice president
