Portland city council appointed members to a salary commission to set salaries for the 12 city councilors, mayor, and auditor to be elected in 2024 under the city charter overhaul approved by voters last November.

The five salary commissioners and two alternates will have five months to decide how much those elected officials should be paid. All the appointed salary commissioners are Portland residents with backgrounds in human resources.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.