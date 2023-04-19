Child care in Oregon, and across much of the nation, is stuck in a conundrum of needing to pay competitive wages for highly skilled workers and pricing out most families from child care services.
“The basic way that the child care economy works is broken,” said Karen Prow, child care resources director for NeighborImpact. “You are asking people to come in and be highly educated and qualified teachers working with young children, and you want to compensate them at a wage that honors their education and experience. It's really hard to make that happen. You need to have a wage that's high enough for a qualified teacher and a tuition rate that's low enough that families can afford to pay it.”
Across the country, child care providers are coming up against the balancing act of wages, and child care affordability. A survey of Oregon child care workers and providers in 2022 showed that 79% of those surveyed cited needing better wages and benefits as a significant reason for leaving the field. One third of the providers surveyed lived at less than 200% of the poverty level.
Work has been done at the legislative level to address the lack of workforce in child care, but the burden has shifted to child care providers, and families as a result.
In 2022, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill intended to work towards solving the issue of lower wages. HB 4005 increased the states “true cost of child care," meaning the amount the state subsidies for families receiving assistance like employment related day care. The bill also instructed the Oregon Early Learning Division to determine and transition providers to rates and wages that would reflect the true cost of providing care.
This led to the state, grant program and other funders using this matrix to determine what staff working under their programs should be paid. These rates mean providers that work with state subsidies must pay a worker with a certificate between $18 and $24 per hour. Those rates increase exponentially if staff have a bachelor’s degree, more experience or further education and training.
“Most of the providers we talk to say they can’t find anyone to hire,” said Jessica Rosengreen, program manager for Child Care Resource & Referral of Washington County. “They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. They want to hire well-qualified staff and want to provide their workers with appropriate wages and benefits. That means raising rates, and they know their families can’t afford to pay more for child care.”