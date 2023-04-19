0426- yon-childcare

Child care in Oregon and across much of the nation is stuck in a conundrum of needing to pay competitive wages for highly skilled workers and pricing out most families from child care services.

 PMG File Photo

“The basic way that the child care economy works is broken,” said Karen Prow, child care resources director for NeighborImpact. “You are asking people to come in and be highly educated and qualified teachers working with young children, and you want to compensate them at a wage that honors their education and experience. It's really hard to make that happen. You need to have a wage that's high enough for a qualified teacher and a tuition rate that's low enough that families can afford to pay it.”