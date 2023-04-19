0426-yon-childcare

The city of Estacada is looking at changing zoning rules that might make it easier for people to provide day care for the area’s youngest residents.

 Courtesy photo: Tanaphong Toochinda

Lead teachers who work in early childhood development often have a child development associate’s degree, or CDA. This means they’re trained in many aspects of childhood development and provide learning many researchers have said is essential for future growth. 

“The first five years of a child’s life are so important,” said Jessica Rosengreen, program manager for Child Care Resource & Referral of Washington County. “Children and families deserve quality care they can actually afford.”