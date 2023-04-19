Lead teachers who work in early childhood development often have a child development associate’s degree, or CDA. This means they’re trained in many aspects of childhood development and provide learning many researchers have said is essential for future growth.
“The first five years of a child’s life are so important,” said Jessica Rosengreen, program manager for Child Care Resource & Referral of Washington County. “Children and families deserve quality care they can actually afford.”
With a CDA, the state’s recommended salary range is between $18 and $24 per hour. With a bachelor’s degree, that high end reaches $31. Much of this salary matrix is based on Portland Public Schools, creating an even greater divide between urban and rural providers.
“There's guidance being put out by the federal government for wage increases,” said Karen Prow, child care resources director for NeighborImpact. “The federal guidance doesn’t take into consideration if you are an urban, rural or frontier area. It ignores that an urban area is likely to have higher incomes and be able to pay those costs. When you get out into rural or frontier areas there's just not the general income in the economy to be able to support that.”
For many child care providers, hitting these salary goals is nearly impossible. “My staff deserves to be paid well,” said Teresa Martin, executive director of The Children’s Learning Center in Jefferson County. “This is hard and important work. This isn’t Portland, and we and our families cannot afford the higher cost. The state has just moved the problem of funding child care from the staff to the providers, who then must decide to pass it on to the families or run a deficit. It’s piling a problem on providers, the community, and parents. That’s not a solution.”
