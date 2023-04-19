Child care in Oregon is far from what the U.S. Department of Human Services classifies as affordable. According to DHS, high quality child care in Oregon costs $26,100 per year for a toddler. This is the fourth highest in the country. DHS considers affordable child care costs 7% of income. Child care for Oregonians costs an average of 13% of annual income for a two-parent household, and 28% for a single-parent family.
The cost for families of child care varies as well based on location. The state of Oregon’s subsidies child care programs estimate that in Jefferson County, child care costs $636 per month for a toddler. In 2021, the median household income in Jefferson County was $41,425. This means those in Jefferson County would pay an average of 18% of their income to child care.
In Washington County, child care costs are $797 for a toddler and the median household income is $62,574, meaning families there pay an average of 15% of their income to child care.
Many non-profits and child care providers are calling on the state to help bridge the gap.
“If we don’t figure out a way to create a public subsidy for child care, the whole system will collapse,” said Scott Cooper, executive director of NeighborImpact. “These fees are often more than a mortgage or rent payment being laid against working class families.”
Often, if families can afford child care, there aren’t slots available. In all, 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties are considered child care deserts. This means that these counties have more than three children for each available slot.
In Jefferson County, Teresa Martin, executive director of The Children’s Learning Center, says that the state’s mandates for wages have had dramatic impacts on her bottom line. “We want to add as many slots as possible, but we are taking a loss on private pay child care, and we’re struggling to hire qualified teachers,” said Martin. “We charge about $820 a month for private pay child care ages 0-3. We’d have to charge $1500 a month to break even.”
Jessica Rosengreen, program manager for Child Care Resource & Referral of Washington County, said her organization is seeing the same issue develop. “Parents are getting a referral list, and without even considering affordability, they can’t find a slot,” Rosengreen said. “These providers are telling us that they can’t keep staff because of the wages, but they also know raising costs to families would make their child care inaccessible.”
