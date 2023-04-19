0426-yon-childcare

Children play together at Shannon’s Child Care & Preschool in Southeast Portland.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Child care in Oregon is far from what the U.S. Department of Human Services classifies as affordable. According to DHS, high quality child care in Oregon costs $26,100 per year for a toddler. This is the fourth highest in the country. DHS considers affordable child care costs 7% of income. Child care for Oregonians costs an average of 13% of annual income for a two-parent household, and 28% for a single-parent family.

The cost for families of child care varies as well based on location. The state of Oregon’s subsidies child care programs estimate that in Jefferson County, child care costs $636 per month for a toddler. In 2021, the median household income in Jefferson County was $41,425. This means those in Jefferson County would pay an average of 18% of their income to child care.