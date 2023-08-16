Portland's Nancy Chapin has been a champion for business districts around the city, including Hawthorne, for which she helps organize the Hawthorne Street Fair (Aug. 27, a day after her 83rd birthday).
PMG Photo: Jonathan House
PMG Photo: Jonathan House
Nancy Chapin has lived in the Brentwood-Darlington Neighborhood for 35 years, but you could call much of Portland her neighborhood.
For decades, Chapin has worked through her company TSG Services with business district associations and neighborhoods around the city, including the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association, which marks the 40th year of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Aug. 27 — a day after her 84th birthday. It’ll be her 32nd street fair that she has worked on.