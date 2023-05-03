Wear your sneakers Saturday, May 20 or Saturday June 3 in Portland for the American Heart Association Heart & Stroke Walks. Come stretch your legs and get your hearts pumping while supporting the fight against heart disease and stroke.

There's a wealth of evidence showing walking improves heart and brain health and helps people live longer. And it can be done almost anywhere – even inside your home or a local shopping mall if the weather's bad or there's no safe place to walk in your neighborhood.