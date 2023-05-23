Dani Lutzow had no idea she was on the brink of a life-altering event. She enjoyed her full-time job as a certified health coach, especially the satisfaction she found helping people achieve their personal health goals. To further her coaching career she had recently started attending grad school. Life felt pretty good.

Saturday, July 27, 2019, dawned cloudy and gray. Dani woke up and took her dog, Charlie, out to the front yard. She enjoyed the quiet morning as Charlie inspected the yard. Then she noticed something didn’t feel right. Unsure of what was happening, she sat down on the sidewalk.

