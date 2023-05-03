David Payne chair invite

DAVID PAYNE

 Courtesy photo: Keene Studio, LLC

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for Americans, and Oregonians are no exception. According to the Oregon Health Authority, heart disease accounts for approximately one in four deaths in the state each year. In fact, over 6,000 Oregonians die from heart disease annually, making it a significant health concern for our state.

But there is hope. The American Heart Association is dedicated to reducing the impact of heart disease and stroke in Oregon and southwest Washington and across the country. One way they do this is through their Heart and Stroke Walks in Vancouver and Portland, two area events that support research, education and advocacy efforts to combat heart disease and stroke.