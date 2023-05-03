Heart disease is a leading cause of death for Americans, and Oregonians are no exception. According to the Oregon Health Authority, heart disease accounts for approximately one in four deaths in the state each year. In fact, over 6,000 Oregonians die from heart disease annually, making it a significant health concern for our state.
But there is hope. The American Heart Association is dedicated to reducing the impact of heart disease and stroke in Oregon and southwest Washington and across the country. One way they do this is through their Heart and Stroke Walks in Vancouver and Portland, two area events that support research, education and advocacy efforts to combat heart disease and stroke.
As the Chair of the 2023 Heart and Stroke Walks in Oregon and southwest Washington, I am excited to invite you to participate this year. The walks take place May 20 at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington and June 3 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. The walks feature a variety of heart-healthy activities for participants of all ages. It is an opportunity to show your support for this important cause and to make a difference in the lives of those affected by heart disease and stroke.
Heart disease is a complex condition that can be caused by a variety of factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, and obesity. It can also be influenced by genetics and lifestyle choices. For example, Oregon 13.4% of adults in Oregon smoke. While that is slightly lower than the national average, smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do to reduce your risk.
Another significant risk factor for heart disease is physical inactivity. According to the Oregon Health Authority, only 33% of adults in the state get the recommended amount of physical activity each week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week, or a combination of both. Regular exercise can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease.
The good news is that there are many things you can do to reduce your risk of heart disease. Eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, and staying physically active are all important steps you can take. It's also important to know your family history and to talk to your doctor about any concerns you may have.
The American Heart Association is committed to helping Oregonians and Washingtonians live healthier, longer lives by raising awareness about heart disease and stroke and providing resources to support heart-healthy habits. The Heart and Stroke Walks are one way you can get involved and make a difference.
Last year, the Heart and Stroke Walks raised more than $851,000 to support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission. With your help on May 20 and June 3, I’m confident we can exceed $1 million! I encourage you to register for the Walks today at pdxheartwalks.org. Together, we can make a real impact in the fight against heart disease and stroke.
Heart disease is a serious health concern for us in Oregon and southwest Washington, but we have the power to change that. By working together and supporting organizations like the American Heart Association, we can help reduce the impact of heart disease and stroke here at home and across the country. So, let's lace up our shoes, hit the pavement and make a difference.