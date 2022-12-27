The winter holidays are a time for joy and celebration, so what better way to spread some cheer than with festive flags and banners? Whether you’re looking for seasonal decorations for your home or business, Elmer’s Flag & Banner, Kites Too! has the perfect flags for you.
We carry a wide variety of holiday designs to choose from including flags for Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, Mardi Gras, Valentine’s Day, and more. With so many colorful styles and durable materials, you’ll be sure to find just what you’re looking for.
Elmer’s carries snowman flags, Santa banners, banners depicting snow scenes, flags with poinsettias, and one banner even has a cat in a scarf! All of them are sure to bring smiles to faces with their bright colors and cheerful scenes.
Adding a holiday flag to your yard sends a positive message to passersby that you are a thoughtful decorator and a person that likes to share holiday spirit. You’re sure to get compliments from your neighbors on the new addition, and a splash of color is just the ticket to taking your yard space to the next level.
The flags and banners are made from sturdy outdoor-friendly materials so they’ll last well through the season. And Elmer’s also carries porch brackets, flagpoles, and garden banner stands so you can easily mount your flags and banners and keep them securely displayed with very little time and effort.
Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to showcase your holiday spirit. Come into Elmer’s Flag and Banner in Northeast Portland today or visit us online at elmersflag.com!