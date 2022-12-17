Tualatin boys basketball's Jaden Steppe (44) shoots a jumper in the lane over Damien Mayo (10) and Julian Philips (5) of Link Academy on Dec. 30, during the Les Schwab Invitational title game at Liberty High School.
High school boys basketball fans are in for a post-Christmas gift with the annual Les Schwab Invitational tipping off Dec. 26-30 at Liberty High School.
The bracket for the yearly tournament that draws some of the nation’s best talent was released Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of the first round matchups and possible showdowns to come over the five-day event.
This year’s out of state teams include Duncanville (Texas), Sierra Canyon (California), Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and Brophy College Prep (Arizona).
There’s a couple names that rise to the top in terms of star power, the best being Ron Holland of Duncanville. He’s a 6-foot-8, five-star recruit who is heading to play for the Texas Longhorns after he wraps his high school career.
The other most notable name is Bronny James of Sierra Canyon, son of NBA legend LeBron James. Bronny is a four-star recruit in his own right, and has had some rumors fly about possibly coming to Oregon to play for the Ducks following his senior year.
Duncanville and Sierra Canyon are both nationally ranked, along with Bishop Gorman, and feature plenty more top-tier talent.
Oregon has 12 of its best programs set to try and knock off the national powers. Those 12 teams include Cleveland, Beaverton, Lincoln, Tigard, Grant, West Linn, Barlow, Roosevelt, Tualatin, Lake Oswego, Central Catholic and Jesuit.
Tualatin comes in as the defending Oregon state champions and went to the LSI title game a year ago, meanwhile West Linn features the best local talent in Oregon-commit Jackson Shelstad.
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.