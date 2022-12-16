Benson girls basketball 2022 state tournament

Benson girls basketball's Olivia Hinck, bottom, celebrates after making a shot against South Medford during the Class 6A state quarterfinals March 10, 2022, at the Chiles Center in Portland.

The biggest high school girls basketball tournament in the Pacific Northwest is right around the corner in the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, put on by the Portland Interscholastic League.

This year’s event includes nearly 100 teams across varsity and two JV levels of play with 42 teams competing in five brackets at the varsity level. The tournament runs for three days from Dec. 28-30.

