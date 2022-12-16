The biggest high school girls basketball tournament in the Pacific Northwest is right around the corner in the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, put on by the Portland Interscholastic League.
This year’s event includes nearly 100 teams across varsity and two JV levels of play with 42 teams competing in five brackets at the varsity level. The tournament runs for three days from Dec. 28-30.
Those 42 teams have been split into five brackets, which include: Diamond, Platinum, Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby. The Ruby portion will be a round robin instead of a traditional bracket.
Games for the Holiday Classic will be hosted across the city at Lincoln, Grant, Franklin and McDaniel high schools.
Sierra Canyon out of Chatsworth, California is the most notable out of state team coming to Portland, led by the No. 1 2023 recruit Juju Watkins, who is also committed to USC.
La Jolla Country Day out of La Jolla, California is another nationally-ranked team coming to Oregon, led by 5-star recruit and Arizona commit Breya Cunningham.
Alongside those California teams are really all of 6A’s best with all 12 schools ranked or receiving votes in the preseason OSAA coaches poll competing in the tournament. Not only that, some of the best 5A squads will be in the Rose City as well over the weekend.
