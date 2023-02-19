There were tears even before players who’ve been at the heart of the turnarond in the University of Portland women’s basketball program took the court at Chiles Center on Feb. 18, the last regular-season home game for a team with big ambitions.
“The pregame chats had the waterworks going,” admitted Keeley Frawley, one of five seniors who have been a Pilot since Coach Michael Meek was hired. “So it was very emotional. But it just kind of makes you think about why we play the game.”
Of the players recognized in a pregame ceremony, injured guard Haylee Andrews is the one who's been around the longest. She was at Portland before Michael Meek was hired. In Meek’s first season, it was big shots from Andrews that produced dramatic wins at the WCC Tournament that qualified the Pilots for an NCAA Tournament that never happened because of the pandemic.
It’s a real shame that Andrews’ last two seasons at Portland ended with surgery for a torn ACL. She stepped onto the Chiles Center court one final time to collect the opening tap from fellow Townsville, Australia native Alex Fowler, then was subbed off to a rousing ovation.
“What happened to Haley you just don't wish that upon anyone,” Fowler said. “She is so mentally strong to be able to handle this and go through this.”
Losing an all-conference point guard midway through a season for the second year in a row, with the injury happening in a loss to rival Gonzaga, would have derailed the dream for many a team. But these Pilots are 8-1 since that injury. The Feb. 18 57-48 win over Pacific capped a 12-3 home season (the losses coming to Stanford, Washington State and Gonzaga). With road games remaining on Thursday, Feb. 23, at BYU and Saturday, Feb. 25, at San Diego, Portland is 20-7, 14-4 in conference play, and have secured a bye into the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on March 6 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The 14 WCC wins are a program record.
“That's a credit to our team,” Fowler said. “We've had players have to step up who wouldn't have been usually playing as many minutes.”
In the Pilots’ last two home games, different players rose to the occasion. In a comeback win over Saint Mary’s on Feb. 16, sophomore guard Maise Burnham scored a career-high 29 points. Against Pacific on Feb. 18, Frawley’s game was emblematic of how these Pilots win. Her stats — eight points, eight rebounds, two steals, two assists — don’t jump off the page, but her defense in 28 minutes helped Portland force Pacific into 21 turnovers and she drained two timely 3-pointers that helped secure the win.
Both Frawley and Fowler after the win noted that defense fueled the victory and both pointed to the tight-knit roster that saw nine players play significant minutes against Pacific.
“The thing that I love about this team is we're really good teammates,” Fowler said, noting that these Pilots are different from many winning teams that rely on a small number of players. “There's nights where there's some players that don't have a good game, but we have others that step up. And we all genuinely are there for (each teammate’s) success. I think that's what's important in a team culture. And that's something that Mike harps about all the time.”
As the program’s career scoring leader and a clear candidate for WCC Player of the Year, Fowler is a big reason Portland women’s basketball has come so far, so fast. She’s just amazed how quickly four seasons flew by.
“I swear to God I'm still I still feel like a freshman. It’s ridiculous,” Fowler said. “Those four years just went so fast. When they tell you time flies, you really don't think it does, but it does.”
It’s possible Feb. 18 might not be the last time Fowler plays at the Chiles Center. Of the six seniors introduced before the Pilots’ win over Pacific, she is among the five with the option of playing one more season should she choose, thanks to the COVID-19 bonus year allowed by the NCAA. But this group is clearly focused on the here and now — and on trying to earn the chance to actually play in the NCAA Tournament.
“This group especially is really, really praying to get there this year. And I think we can do it,” Fowler said. “I think we've come a long way from where we were at the start of the season. We just keep improving. Even losing Haylee, she's still there on the bench. She's still giving us advice.”
The home stretch
The Portland women can get to that NCAA Tournament by winning two games and claiming the WCC’s automatic bid. They have a better shot than any other Oregon Division I program. The Oregon men are talked about as a bubble team, but for every positive step from the Ducks there’s been a step in the wrong direction, such as the bad overtime loss to a struggling Washington team on Feb. 15.
In their final home game on Feb. 18, the Portland men were beaten soundly by Santa Clara, 103-84, in a game that was all but over in the first 10 minutes. Mike Meadows had a nice game with a career-high 29 points, but none of the other Pilots shot well against a physical and dialed-in team of Broncos.
Pilots coach Shantay Legans credited Santa Clara for a good gameplan well executed, but emphasized his team needs to respond better.
“You want to be a big-time team, you want to be a big-time program, you’ve got to win games and you got to win them at home. We got to beat teams like that,” Legans said.
Here’s what’s left for the Pilot men: games Feb. 23 at San Francisco and Feb. 25 at Pacific, followed by the WCC Tournament opener on March 2.
At Portland State, the Viking men are in a three-team tie for fifth place with three games to play over five days: Thursday, Feb. 23, at Montana; Saturday, Feb. 25, at Montana State and Monday, Feb. 27, at home against Sacramento State. The goal is a top-six finish to avoid playing on the first day of the Big Sky Tournament.
The PSU women play their last two home games on Feb. 23 against Montana and Feb. 25 against Big Sky leading Montana State. The Vikings are at Sacramento State Feb. 27. All three opponents are above 7-8 PSU, which likely needs two wins to finish sixth and avoid the first day of the Big Sky Tournament.
• The Lewis & Clark men finished 7-9 in the Northwest Conference, dropping their final two games to George Fox and Puget Sound by a combined seven points to miss out on a top-four finish and the conference tournament. Pios senior Brenden Patrick was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week announced on Feb. 14 after the Oakland, California, native scored a Pamplin Gymnasium record 43 points on Feb. 10 in a 95-92 win over PLU.
• The Cascade Collegiate Conference basketball tournament is this week. The Warner Pacific men were to host Corban for a quarterfinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.