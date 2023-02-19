Keeley Frawley. Portland Pilots women's basketball senior, dribbles vs. Pacific

Keeley Frawley (2) is one of five Portland Pilots who have played all four seasons since coach Michael Meek took over the program. She is part of a deep rotation that has lifted the Pilots to at least second place in the WCC.

 PMG Photo: Randy Preston

There were tears even before players who’ve been at the heart of the turnarond in the University of Portland women’s basketball program took the court at Chiles Center on Feb. 18, the last regular-season home game for a team with big ambitions.

“The pregame chats had the waterworks going,” admitted Keeley Frawley, one of five seniors who have been a Pilot since Coach Michael Meek was hired. “So it was very emotional. But it just kind of makes you think about why we play the game.”

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you