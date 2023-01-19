Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S7111.jpg

Forward Jerami Grant (9) hits a shot for the the Blazers against Detroit on Monday, Jan. 2.

 PMG photo: John Lariviere

After scoring 34 points in the first half, the Portland Trail Blazers (21-24) couldn't quite get back into the game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers (29-16) on Thursday night in the Moda Center.

To say the Blazers started out cold on offense would be understatement. Most of the first half was a race between whether they would have more made field goals or turnovers.

You can follow Austin for the latest updates on Twitter at twitter.com/ajw_sports.

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you