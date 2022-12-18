With the state of Oregon in full on basketball mode, let’s look at where the Division I women’s basketball programs stack up against their league competition so far. Oregon and Oregon State have already clashed in Pac-12 play with the Ducks coming out on top 75-67 on Dec. 11. Portland and Portland State likewise have had their intercity derby, with the Pilots taking down the Vikings 71-56.
Now that the season is fully in swing, let’s see where the four teams’ strengths lie and where they need to improve. All stats courtesy of Her Hoop Stats and ESPN.
Oregon (8-1, 1-0 in Pac-12)
STRENGTHS: 3-point shooting, low turnovers.
WEAKNESSES: Creating fouls.
OVERVIEW: Entering this week, including games in San Diego against Arkansas Dec. 20 and USF or Ohio State Dec. 21, the Ducks were ranked No. 16. They’re averaging 84.1 points a game, ninth best among Division I teams. Part of Oregon’s offensive output comes from shooting near 40% (.391) from 3-point land, led by guard Endyia Rogers with a 55.3% output from deep. Other factors contributing to Oregon’s scoring output are limiting the number of turnovers; the Ducks have an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.67. That’s third best in the country.
Where the Ducks can grow as the Pac-12 season gets fully underway is finding their way to the free throw line. While Oregon commits just 14.2 fouls per game, they draw just 14.1 themselves. Oregon can get away with its infrequency of free throws because of its efficient scoring from 3-point range and 2-point range (51.9%), but against a team that is able to contain the likes of Rogers, forward Grace VanSlooten, and guard Te-Hina Paopao, the team will need to find a way to draw fouls.
Oregon State (7-3, 0-1 in Pac-12)
STRENGTHS: Rebounding, low turnovers.
WEAKNESSES: Forcing turnovers, road games.
OVERVIEW: Much like its major in-state rival, Oregon State is a low turnover team. With just 12.2 turnovers per game for a turnover rate of 14.8%, the Beavers are top 20 in the country in assists-to-turnovers. Part of that is thanks to point guard Talia von Oelhoffen who has an assist-to-turnover rate of 1.84. Even more impressive is the fact that von Oelhoffen is doing so with a usage rate of 27.4%. Oregon State is also an excellent defensive rebounding team, grabbing 31.2 defensive rebounds per game, limiting opponents second chance points. That’s a good thing.
What Oregon State struggles to do is force turnovers. The Beavers opponents average just 11.6 turnovers per game which is among the 15 lowest for opponents at the D1 level. That low turnover rate is concerning especially because Oregon State is above average in blocks per game. Another thing that is of note is that all six of OSU’s wins have come in Corvallis. The three losses came on the road: two on neutral courts at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland and once in Eugene against the Ducks. The Beavers did win on neutral ground when they defeated Nevada 96-84 on Dec. 17 thanks in part to a 41 point-von Oelhoffen game.
Portland (7-5, 1-0 in WCC)
STRENGTHS: Assists, steals.
WEAKNESSES: Turnovers.
OVERVIEW: Entering a home game Dec. 19 against BYU, the Pilots’ stats have been impacted by injuries and a challenging slate that includes losses to Pac-12 powers Stanford and Oregon and a strong Washington State team. All-conference point guard Haylee Andrews missed the first seven games coming off last season’s knee injury. More recently, post Lucy Cochrane, one of the top shot blockers in the country, has been sidelined by a foot injury.
There is depth:10 players are averaging at least 14 minutes, which helps the team play its aggressive defense that is producing 9.5 steals per game.
Portland averages 15 assists per game for an assisted-shot rate of 64.4%, 23rd best in the country. All-WCC forward Alex Fowler leads the team in multiple statistical categories, including 16.4 points and 3.4 assists.
Portland State (4-5, 0-0 in Big Sky)
STRENGTHS: Above average 3-point percentage.
WEAKNESSES: Gives up steals, opponent shooting from deep.
OVERVIEW: The Vikings find themselves statistically in the middle of many categories, but where they are above average is shooting from distance. Guards Esmeralda Morales (25 of 56) and Jada Lewis (28 of 69) are both making more than 40% from 3-point range. Collectively the squad is 35.7% from deep, 47th best in the country.
The Vikings are susceptible to opponents grabbing steals however, giving up 9.8 steals per game. In addition, Portland State’s opponents shoot 32.5% from deep. That’s among the best shooting for a team’s opponent in the country.
