NEW Blazers vs Lakers 003.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0), left, forward Drew Eubanks (24), small forward Matisse Thybulle (4), power forward Cam Reddish (5), forward Jabari Walker (34) and forward John Butler Jr. (21) stand for the National Anthem before playing in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

This time it was a 16-point lead blown by the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) in their 123-107 loss to the New York Knicks (41-30) on Tuesday night in the Moda Center.

Defensively the Blazers came out hot, not allowing the Knicks to score a point until the 7:48 mark in the first quarter on a RJ Barrett 3-pointer. Portland had already opened up a 10-0 lead by then despite not having Jerami Grant, who was out with a left quad contusion.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you