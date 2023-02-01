Just more than three weeks before the 2023 Major League Soccer season kicks off, fans can start signing up for the MLS Season Pass, the Apple TV streaming service that will carry every MLS match live throughout the season.
With the debut of this service, teams will no longer televise games through local broadcast partners. With the exception of a few matches scheduled for network television, MLS Season Pass will be the only way to watch Portland Timbers matches without attending games.
Cost of the MLS Season Pass is $99 for the whole season or $14.99 per month. Subscribers to Apple TV+ can add MLS Season Pass for $79 or $12.99 a month. Viewers will not need an Apple device or to subscribe to Apple TV+ to access the content. According to Apple, viewers can access all content, including live games, by using the Apple TV app on any phone, smart TV or other device with Internet capability.
This is the first year of a 10-year deal between Apple and MLS. Apple is paying $2.5 billion to MLS for the 10-year streaming rights to the league. In addition to all MLS regular-season and playoff matches, the service will carry all Leagues Cup matches (the new competition between MLS and Mexico's top league) and some matches from MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT developmental leagues.
One selling point that Apple emphasizes when marketing the service is that no games will be blacked out in local markets and that every MLS match is available worldwide to anyone with a MLS Season Pass subscription and access to the Apple TV app or the Internet.
Season ticket holders to the Timbers — or any MLS club — receive a free MLS Season Pass subscription. Each subscription can be used by up to six family members using their own Apple ID and password.
Additionally, six matches each week will be available for free, though which matches has not been announced.
In the run up to the start of the season, beginning on Feb. 1, 2023, MLS Season Pass will be populated with feature content on teams and players.
MLS Season Pass has pages for each team, which allows fans to find, for example, Portland Timbers content — including live games, replays and features, all in one place.
In promoting MLS Season Pass, Apple spokespeople have pledged “a unique fan experience” and “improved production quality.”
As part of the shift to the Apple streaming service, MLS matches during 2023 will be played on Saturdays and a limited number of Wednesdays.
Among the announcers and analysts hired so far by Apple is Jake Zivin, who was the Timbers' play-by-play voice the past seven seasons. Also, former Timbers star Diego Valeri is a Spanish-language studio analyst. Ross Smith, who played for the Timbers in their pre-MLS days and then served as an analyst on local TV broadcasts, has been hired to be a game analyst.
It is not known how often Zivin or Smith might be on the call for Timbers matches.
Portland opens its 13th season in MLS by hosting Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 25.
