Just more than three weeks before the 2023 Major League Soccer season kicks off, fans can start signing up for the MLS Season Pass, the Apple TV streaming service that will carry every MLS match live throughout the season.

With the debut of this service, teams will no longer televise games through local broadcast partners. With the exception of a few matches scheduled for network television, MLS Season Pass will be the only way to watch Portland Timbers matches without attending games.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you