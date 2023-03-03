Cam Reddish dribbles in game against the Lakers

Cam Reddish (5) scored 25 points Friday, March 3, but the Portland Trail Blazers lost at Atlanta.

 PMG file photo: Jaime Valdez

The Atlanta Hawks shot 57% Friday, March 3, and strolled to a 129-111 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Starting a six-game road trip, Portland lost its third consecutive game and fifth in six to fall five games under .500 (29-34). Atlanta is 32-31.

Paul Danzer

