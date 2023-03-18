Atlanta United looked like one of the top team in MLS Saturday.
The visits Portland Timbers looked not ready for Atlanta's skill, tempo or intensity in their third consecutive loss.
The 5-1 loss leaves Portland 1-3-0 four matches into the season and, frankly, looking overmatched.
Yes, the Timbers are dealing with major injury issues. Yes, they’ve played a couple of the most talented teams in the league on the road in LAFC and Atlanta. But Portland likes to believe it can be one of the league's elite teams and Saturday’s the Timbers weren't in the same league as Atlanta United, much less on comparable footing.
Notable
Atlanta’s Thlago Almada is the real deal. The Argentine World Cup champion had two classy goals and two assists, giving the 21-year-old midfielder four goals and four assists through four games this season.
Atlanta paid a reported $16 million to acquire Almada last season, and if he keeps playing close to this level he’s likely to be net Atlanta a record transfer fee in the near future. His free-kick goal that made it 2-0 in the dying seconds of the first half was perfectly placed.
Portland’s big-money signing, Brazilian midfielder Evander, was among the eight Timbers not available for the game.
Timbers captain Diego Chara became the 10th player in MLS history to surpass 30,000 regular-season minutes played. He is the first field player to play that many minutes with the same club. Only goalkeeper Nick Rimando with RSL has played more minutes with the same MLS club.
Key moments
Basically, any moment Almada touched the ball.
The Timbers were exploited in transition throughout the match, and coach Giovanni Savarese postgame hinted that players were caught out of position too often and not sticking with the game plan, especially in the second half as they chased a multiple-goal deficit.
Portland’s inability to be dangerous from the run of play means they push their big defenders forward for free kicks and corner kicks. Multiple times, Atlanta cleared the service and broke the other way with a numbers advantage.
The moment of the match for Portland came quickly. Eryk Williamson’s shot from distance beat Brad Guzan and the Timbers thought they had a 1-0 lead. Alas, VAR determined that Jaroslaw Niezgoda was in an offside position and close enough to the path of the shot to impact the play. Would Portland have won, doubtful. ATL were that good. But, maybe playing with a lead Portland doesn’t get consistently caught pushing players forward and leaving inviting gaps for Atlanta to exploit. Maybe.
Player of the match: Tega Ikoba. Hey, coming off the injured list and scoring your first MLS goal is neat. Ikoba entered the match in the 76th minute and scored with a well-placed header of a delicate ball into the 6-yard box from another young attacker, Diego Gutierrez.
Match grade: F
We could spend this space detailing the excuses for Portland’s miserable results so far this season. The injured list would be a challenge for any club. And, Portland has played three of the top four teams in the league standings to date (of course, those teams have benefitted from playing Portland). Still, the half implosion was unprofessional and worrisome. It’s early in a very long season, but coach Giovanni Savarese’s postgame comments about players getting away from the game plan and trying to make things happen individually is concerning. Observed the coach: “The second half was not a defensive issue or a midfield issue. I think it was a lack of discipline in the moment to want to go at the game, and it was a problem everywhere. There was spots everywhere to let (Atlanta) just move the ball around, get in behind. And then, at that point, they found so many ways to create opportunities and capitalize on those opportunities.”