Timbers 2023 jersey logo

The Timbers were overrun by Atlanta United on Saturday, March 18 in a 5-1 loss on the road.

 Courtesy Photo: Portland Timbers

Atlanta United looked like one of the top team in MLS Saturday.

The visits Portland Timbers looked not ready for Atlanta's skill, tempo or intensity in their third consecutive loss.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

