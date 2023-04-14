The smallest of setbacks in life can be some of the most frustrating anyone faces in life.

That was the case in 2022 for Ida B. Wells High School baseball’s Russell Petersen.

PIL baseball: Battle for 2023 league crown will be a close race

 

Tags

Locations

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you