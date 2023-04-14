The smallest of setbacks in life can be some of the most frustrating anyone faces in life.
That was the case in 2022 for Ida B. Wells High School baseball’s Russell Petersen.
The then-junior collided with the first baseman on a routine run down the line in the second game of the Portland Interscholastic League slate, resulting in a broken pinky finger.
For the starting pitcher and infielder, that was enough to sideline him for the rest of the regular season, a difficult blow after losing his freshman season to the COVID pandemic and the 2021 season being a condensed, non OSAA-sanctioned season.
But 2023 is one final chance for the senior, who is already making the most of his opportunity.
“My injury last year was really frustrating,” Peterson said. “The senior group last year, I was good friends with, had a lot of good connections. So not being able to finish that was tough, but I think it's just made me a better baseball player. It's taught me to want the drive myself and work hard when I'm not exactly having every opportunity due to injuries and stuff like that. So I think it's really given me the ability to take strides on my own.”
There was one final glimpse last season as Petersen returned for the Guardians’ playoff game at Summit.
He singled in the second inning to bring home a run and tie the game. In his next at bat, he knocked a two-run home run to put Wells in the lead. However, the Guardians eventually lost 12-6 to end their season.
Petersen has shown plenty of promise before 2022 as well, breaking out in the summer before 2022 on Wells’ summer team, Alpenrose Dairy Red Sox.
Now in 2023, he’s been an important No. 3 spot pitcher in the Guardians rotation.
He’s made three appearances on the mound, posting a 1.75 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 16 innings of work, highlighted by a six-inning outing against Grant on April 7 where he struck out 10 and gave up only two runs on three hits in the Guardians’ 5-2 win to sweep the series.
“I think it's great, he persevered through the injury, I think he missed a little over 50% of the season last season,” senior teammate Cam Keuter said. “I think him coming back this spring, he's looking better than ever and I'm just proud of him.”
Petersen has brought it on offense as well with a .333 batting average, tied for the top mark on the team. His 10 RBI and four doubles lead the Guardians as well.
All the hard work behind the scenes earned Petersen a commitment to play baseball for Whitman College next season in Walla Walla, Washington. The Blues are a member of the Division III Northwest Conference.
When he’s not pitching, Petersen has stepped up at times to play shortstop, a position he hasn’t had much experience with but the team had a hole at due to an injury.
Wells head coach Jeremy Shetler would expect nothing less from the senior who’s stepped up in every way on the field and does the same in the dugout and off the field.
“Russell's a quality person and academically he's solid,” Shetler said. “He's the one, as we're walking up, just talking about an opportunity to help the team improve more. That's what you want from a senior leader.”
Keuter said he’s been friends with Petersen for 16 years now, spending their entire young lives together.
Whether they’re on the diamond or out fishing, the conversations are always about baseball and their love for the game. And those conversations have translated over to the rest of the team with Petersen looking out for a Guardians group filled with talented junior and sophomore classes.
“He's really that main captain of the team that leads us through the ups and downs that we have throughout the season,” Keuter said. “He's that guy that I look up to. We've been friends for probably about 16 years now. I've always looked up to him, and he's always been that leader on the team keeping us in check.”
All of that effort has translated to wins as well with the Guardians sitting at 5-0 in PIL play, including the three-game sweep of Grant. The Generals have won the last three official PIL titles.
Up next for the Guardians is their week off from PIL play where they’ll take on Westview at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at home before traveling to play West Salem at 5 p.m. Friday, April 21.
Despite the core of the 2023 team being younger than a season before, Petersen is confident in the younger guys and believes this crew has plenty more to accomplish in front of them.
“We’re a pretty young team, these are guys where it’s my first time playing with them, but they're a good group of guys,” Petersen said. “The last two years we've gotten second (in the PIL), so I think it's a perfect year for us.
“I think that if we stay true to who we are and who we are able to be, I think it’s ours to lose honestly, we're only gonna beat ourselves.”