OSU UO Ducks Beavers womens basketball 012023

The Oregon State women's basketball team celebrates its 68-65 win over the Oregon on Jan. 20, 2023, at Gill Coliseum.

For much of Friday’s women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum, Oregon State’s efficiency, size and defensive cohesiveness had Oregon struggling to keep up.

In the end, those advantages proved to be just enough as the Beavers survived a furious Oregon rally to beat the Ducks 68-65, earning a split of the season series between the rivals.

OSU UO Ducks Beavers womens basketball 012023

Oregon State women's basketball's Bendu Yeaney (1) goes up for a shot against Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao (12) on Jan. 20, 2023, at Gill Coliseum.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

