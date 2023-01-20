For much of Friday’s women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum, Oregon State’s efficiency, size and defensive cohesiveness had Oregon struggling to keep up.
In the end, those advantages proved to be just enough as the Beavers survived a furious Oregon rally to beat the Ducks 68-65, earning a split of the season series between the rivals.
It was a satisfying bounce-back for the Beavers, coming off a pair of home losses to the Washington schools. It was another frustrating result for the Ducks, who are learning that fourth-quarter comebacks are not the way to thrive in the tough Pac-12 conference.
Oregon State improves to 11-8, 3-5 in Pac-12 play with the emotional win. No. 23-ranked Oregon falls to 13-6, 4-4 in conference, and likely outside the top-25.
Ducks coach Kelly. Graves expressed frustration that his team keeps having lulls and putting itself in deep holes.
The Beavers controlled Friday’s game the majority of the way. Their dominance inside (46-16 on points in the paint) and their execution on offense exploiting a size advantage were a big reason the Ducks only lead of the night was 2-0. Oregon State had 21 assists on 30 baskets, while Oregon finished with 13 assists on 23 baskets, a number helped by the furious finish.
Sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen played a complete game for Oregon State. She led the Beavers with 16 points, but also had seven rebounds and four assists.
Six-foot-9 Jelena Mitrovic had nine points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots and was a big reason Oregon struggled to get clean looks around the rim.
Timea Gardiner, in her third college game, had 15 points for the Beavers. Senior Bendu Yeaney, the St. Mary’s Academy grad, finished with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. Freshman Raegan Beers had nine points and four rebounds.
Oregon State led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter, and by 12 with three minutes left.
That’s when Oregon found its 3-point stroke, especially freshman Chance Gray who hit three of her career-high six 3-pointers down the stretch.
Yeaney made two key plays down the stretch for the Beavers, scoring a driving layup to make it 65-60 with 1:10 left and dishing to Gardiner for a layup that made it a four-point Oregon State lead with 47 seconds remaining.
Ducks guard Endyia Rogers made it a two-point game with 39 seconds left, then had a chance to tie it when she drove for an uncontested layup but missed with 10 seconds left.
Oregon State’s Mitrovic made one of two foul shots with 9.6 on the clock.
On Oregon’s final possession, OSU’s Noelle Mannen block a Gray 3-point attempt. Gray chased down the ball, but her hurried try from well beyond the line missed.
Gray led the Ducks with 18 points. Taya Hanson had 14 points off the bench and Te-Hena Paopao had 11 points, but only one assist.
The Beavers held Rogers, who put up 34 in Oregon’s win over OSU in December, scoreless until the third quarter. Rogers finished with 12 points and had seven assists and four rebounds.
Ducks freshman Grace VanSlooten, who averages 15 points a game, struggled badly and finished with three points on 1-of-11 shooting.
Oregon did get 22 minutes from 6-7 post Phillipina Kyei, whose status was uncertain after missing practice this week while being monitored for a concussion. Kyei grabbed 10 rebounds.
Hanson kept the Ducks close in a low-scoring first half, scoring 11 points off the bench by hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Oregon, which averages over 80 points a game, had only 10 in the first quarter and was held to 28% shooting in the first half (9 of 32)
Gardiner had seven first-half points after hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired to give Oregon State a 30-27 halftime lead.
The road through the Pac-12 only gets more challenging for both teams with a trip to the Bay Area next week. Oregon State is at No. 4 Stanford at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, while Oregon is at improving California at 7 p.m. the same night. The teams flip opponents on Sunday, Jan. 29.