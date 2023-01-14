After a return to 6A prominence in the 2021-2022 season, things look quite a bit different for Benson Tech High School boys basketball.
The entire roster outside of two players is new for head coach Earl Clark, but the expectations remain the same.
Luckily, those two returning players in Kavon Bradford and Dylan Douangphrachanh are quite the dynamic duo.
They’ve played together since Douangphrachanh, now a junior, was in seventh grade and have affectionately earned the nickname “Rush Hour” from their teammates.
“It’s so fun watching those guys, they play so well together,” Benson assistant coach Julius Rogers, who coached the two during middle school for AAU ball, said. “They’ve been playing for so long together. Just trying to get another three guys to fill in and play with them on the side of them. Most of the time, guys are stepping in and playing pretty well, so I’m pretty excited for what the future holds.”
Bradford, a senior, is one of the best prospects in Oregon thanks in part to his strong physical stature and his ability to play any position. In the Techmen’s win over Jefferson, Bradford had 25 points to lead in scoring while also pulling down 17 rebounds along with two assists, a block and a steal.
Standing somewhere between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-3, with the kind of imposing strength he has as a young adult, Bradford is difficult for any opponent to contain on the glass, driving to the rim or trying to get by on defense.
“As soon as you said his name, I got the chills. The kid is just special,” Rogers said of Bradford. “He plays so hard, he’s just a monster on both ends of the floor. It tells you, 17 rebounds at 5-11, that tells you a lot. That’s the will, he’s got the will for sure.”
Meanwhile Douangphrachanh provides many of the same qualities with a bit more shooting ability and a inch or two more in height. The junior said the book is out that he’s a shooter, and that’s allowed him more chances to drive to the rim and he’s become confident with adding those moves inside.
Douangphrachanh has the hops to throw down a put back dunk, but also has the handles to find his way to the rim or step back for an open jumper.
Mix Bradford and Douangphrachanh together and opponents are often left asking, “Which one of y’all kicked me?”
“Dylan, we’re counting on. We count on him to be Batman and Kavon to be Robin, or vice versa on any given night,” Rogers said. “I think it’s a good 1-2 punch, one of the best 1-2 punches in the state, it’s an argument for sure and I’m gonna go with my guys.”
While the talent and skill is obvious between the two, what really powers them and the whole Benson squad is the duo’s connectedness.
Having those two leading vocally and by example makes it a little easier working in a roster filled with new faces.
“That’s my dude right there, they call us ‘Rush Hour,’ everybody and it’s funny,” Douangphrachanh said. “I love playing with Kavon … The chemistry, we know when to turn it on. If we’re down, just us two go to the rim and try to come back.”
The biggest aid for the duo this season has been the addition of a couple bigger bodies like Redding Longaker and Tabor Van Deusen. Douangphrachanh said that’s allowed him and Bradford to move to the guard spots rather than playing the four and five like last season.
Sitting at 7-4 and 3-1 in Portland Interscholastic League play, the biggest issue the Techmen have faced is closing out games. That was highlighted by a league-opening loss to Cleveland when the Warriors hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win 72-69 after Benson led by five points late.
Jefferson made a similar run in its Jan. 7 matchup with Benson, but the Techmen were able to hold on.
“Defensively at the end and turning the ball over are the reasons we have those four losses,” Rogers said following the Jefferson win. “(Jan. 7) we kind of finished a little bit better at the end. We still had a couple bonehead plays, but that happens. We got a lot of young kids out here playing, freshmen and sophomores. They did damn good, I’m proud of them.”
The season is all about getting better, and it’s not hard to understand the words coming out of this Benson team’s mouth: they want to be the best in the city come mid-February.
Lincoln is currently the team to beat sitting at 5-0 in league play and No. 4 in OSAA rankings as of Jan. 13. Benson has the Cardinals twice still along with Roosevelt and one more matchup with Cleveland.
Winning a PIL title isn’t easy, but the Techmen have Bradford and Douangphrachanh on the case to help bring home the crown.
“We’re trying to go to state of course, but first we want to win the city, we want the PIL,” Douangphrachanh said. “As long as we keep working, I feel like we could win the city.”
You can follow Austin for the latest updates on Twitter at twitter.com/ajw_sports.
Managing sports editor
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.
