If iron sharpens iron, the Benson Tech High School girls basketball team is a little sharper following its 60-48 win over league-rival Jefferson on Saturday at Franklin High School.

Last year’s top two teams in the Portland Interscholastic League are favorites to be there again in 2023, and their matchup was the first of two in the league season.

