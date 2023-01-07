If iron sharpens iron, the Benson Tech High School girls basketball team is a little sharper following its 60-48 win over league-rival Jefferson on Saturday at Franklin High School.
Last year’s top two teams in the Portland Interscholastic League are favorites to be there again in 2023, and their matchup was the first of two in the league season.
The Techsters walked away with round one after going up early and using a full-court defense that caused havoc all night.
“We just knew we had to come out strong with that intensity,” Benson junior Mahogany Chandler-Roberts said. “Benson basketball is all about defense. Our best game comes from defense, so we knew that from the jump we had to come out there and press them really hard because we knew they would feel under pressure and turn over the ball.”
That occurred early and often in the first half, highlighted by a 6-0 run that occurred thanks to back-to-back steals off of the Demos’ inbound passes.
Those buckets put Benson up 13-6 and it wasn’t that close again the rest of the night. Freshman Samarah Massey got the fun going, scoring seven points in the first frame to lead the Techsters.
She impacted the game with her strong drives to the rim, finishing with a game-high 21 points. Not only that, but the forward helped clean the glass with seven boards while also dishing out two assists and swiping two steals.
“She’s amazing, she’s really helping us a lot,” Chandler-Roberts said. “She’s very strong with the ball. She knows how to attack, she knows how to dribble, she knows how to close on defense. She’s definitely a good person to have on this team.”
Benson went into the break up 31-16, and Jefferson made its needed adjustments coming out of halftime to get through the full-court press.
Insert Chandler-Roberts.
The junior forward started to take over the game, especially on the glass where she grabbed 10 rebounds alone in the third quarter.
The Techsters, dealing with some foul trouble with scorers Onna Brown and Malaya LeSueur off the bench, started feeding Chandler-Roberts down low to great success.
She put up four points in the third and helped give second chances to Massey who found her way to the hoop for six points in the third.
“I wasn’t getting as many touches as I wanted to so I knew I needed to be aggressive on the boards and grab as many rebounds as I can,” Chandler-Roberts said. “Put it up as much as I can too even though I had two or three girls trampling on me.”
The junior got even more touches in the fourth to close out the game, scoring seven more points and finishing the night with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Abrianna Lawrence tried her best to bring Jefferson back despite some foul trouble of her own, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 15.
It wasn’t quite enough though as the Demos missed 17 free throws on the night where they lost by 12 points.
Benson won both league tilts and won a third matchup in the second round of the playoffs last season, leaving this newly formed rivalry a bit one-sided in terms of final results.
However, the Demos have presented a tough challenge every time, and with both sides boasting plenty of young talent, the can’t-miss intensity is sure to continue.
“I feel like these games against Jeff are the most entertaining games because we’re just going at it,” Chandler-Roberts said. “They’re girls, we started playing basketball together, all of us did. It’s just good being able to play against each other, going head-to-head and making each other better.”
Benson sits atop the PIL standings now at 2-0 along with Ida B. Wells while Jefferson falls to 1-1. Up next for Benson is a 7 p.m. Jan. 10 tipoff at Franklin while Jefferson hosts Wells at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 as well.
The rematch between the Techsters and Demos goes down at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Jefferson.