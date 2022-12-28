The start of the 2022-2023 season hasn’t been easy for the Benson Tech High School girls basketball team.
Across two out-of-state tournaments, the Techsters went 1-5, but they did play some of the top girls teams in the country.
To make matters worse though, Benson’s flight home from the Tournament of Champions in Phoenix was canceled, leaving the Techsters to drive nearly 1,400 miles home and getting back well after Santa stopped by on Christmas Eve.
Despite the tough competition on the court and the hours on the road, Benson looked every bit a state title contender in the opening road of the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic tournament on Wednesday.
Benson won every quarter against a Willamette team that was ranked in the preseason coaches poll and is still receiving votes in the latest edition. The Techsters went on to win 79-48 and advance to the next round against either Barlow or La Jolla Country Day.
The Techsters had to go to their bench early after eight team fouls in the first quarter. In years past, that’d be a huge blow, but head coach Eric Knox has some depth at Benson this year, which is certainly a welcomed change.
“I’ve never had depth in my whole coaching career here at Benson,” Knox said. “It’s nice to know that you have kids who know how to play, play with confidence and there is no let-off. You can plug and play. This is that group.”
Benson is still a young squad, only featuring two seniors in Malaya LeSueur and Onna Brown, the latter of which didn’t play with an ankle injury.
LeSueur escaped the whistles early though and showed off her all-around talent, hitting two step-back 3-pointers in the first half to go into the break with 11 points.
The lanky, 5-foot-8 senior has always been a force on defense as well, and she pulled down six rebounds against Willamette as well.
“When Malaya is playing at a high level, nobody can stay in front of her,” Knox said. “She’s probably, in my opinion, the best on-ball defender in the state. And end to end, her speed is a blur, and it's a nice luxury.”
LeSueur wasn’t alone in stepping up for Benson’s big win, and the help came from the opposite end of the experience spectrum.
Freshman Samarah Massey worked her way inside early and often for 16 points, and defensively she picked up five steals that often led to easy buckets. Knox said it was the youngster’s best game so far this season and that she looks experienced beyond her age.
“Samarah is amazing to be honest,” LeSueur said. “She was in for layup after layup. I grew up playing with her, she’s a great player overall’, she’s amazing.”
What’s most important is the number of important contributors for the Techsters. Eboni Clay, a transfer from Grant, added 10 points. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts picked up 13 points despite early foul trouble. Charity Drummond came off the bench to put up 10 points and six rebounds.
For LeSueur, it’s been nice seeing the new girls step up, and now she wants to see her squad take its talented defense to the next level with their additions.
“Our main improvement is our defense, although we get compliments on our defense, I think this year we’ve really stepped it up,” LeSueur said. “Especially since we’re younger, we still have time to elevate our defense.”
All those efforts put together made for a great win. And like Knox likes to say, talent doesn’t beat great teams, great teams beat great teams.
And so far, the Techsters are in the process of learning that lesson with a mix of new players with the starting five from last year’s fourth place squad.
“You talk about having depth, that’s a luxury, but then turning all that depth of talent into a team takes time,” Knox said. “It’s like that saying, ‘Good food takes a while to cook.’ We’ve been in the oven, we’re still cooking.”
Clackamas 75, Wilsonville 28
Camas 42, Tualatin 37
Jesuit 62, Sheldon 38
Sierra Canyon, Jefferson
Beaverton 61, Sherwood 34
South Medford 79, Lakeridge 33
Benson 79, Willamette 48
La Jolla Country Day (CA) 85, Barlow 60
Oregon City 48, Kentwood (WA) 37
McMinnville 51, West Salem 42
Cleveland 60, Forest Grove 45
Lincoln (WA) and West Linn
Skyview (WA) 58, Central Catholic 41
La Salle Prep 44, Mountain View 40
South Salem 31, Westview 26
Annie Wright (WA) and Lincoln
Ida B. Wells 50, David Douglas 26
McNary 56, Franklin 47
Mountainside 44, Grant 34
Sunset 47, South Eugene 17
Tigard, McDaniel
Clackamas vs. Camas, 5 p.m., Franklin High
Jesuit vs. Sierra Canyon, 6:30 p.m., Franklin High
Wilsonville vs. Tualatin, noon, Franklin High (consolation)
Sheldon vs. Jefferson, 1:30 p.m., Franklin High (consolation)
Beaverton vs. South Medford, 3 p.m., Franklin High
Benson vs. La Jolla Country Day, 8 p.m., Franklin High
Sherwood vs. Lakeridge, noon, Grant High (consolation)
Willamette vs. Barlow, 1:30 p.m., Grant High (consolation)
Oregon City vs. McMinnville, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln High
Cleveland vs. Lincoln (WA)/West Linn, 8 p.m., Lincoln High
Kentwood (WA) vs. West Salem, 3 p.m., Lincoln High (consolation)
Forest Grove vs. Lincoln (WA)/West Linn, 5 p.m., Lincoln High (consolation)
Skyview (WA) vs. La Salle Prep, 6:30 p.m., Grant High
South Salem vs. Annie Wright (WA)/Lincoln, 8 p.m., Grant High
Central Catholic vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m., Grant High (consolation)
Westview vs. Annie Wright (WA)/Lincoln, 5 p.m., Grant High (consolation)
Ida B. Wells vs. Mountainside, 1:30 p.m.
Sunset vs. McNary, 3 p.m.
South Eugene vs. Grant, 5 p.m.
Franklin vs. Tigard, 6:30 p.m.
David Douglas vs. McDaniel, 8 p.m.
Managing sports editor
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports.
