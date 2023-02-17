With tournament time right around the corner, Portland’s college basketball teams are trying to make the most of remaining home games.
Saturday, Feb. 18 is the last chance to catch both Portland Pilots teams at the Chiles Center. The Portland women, who will finish no worse than second in the West Coast Conference standings, host Pacific at 3 p.m. The Portland men close their home slate with a 5:30 p.m. game against Santa Clara.
By finishing no worse than second, the Pilot women get a bye through to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.
Across town, the Portland State men will shoot for a third consecutive win when they host Weber State at 7 p.m. at the Viking Pavilion. PSU will honor the memory of former Viking Deante Strickland, designating Saturday’s game as StrickCity Night. It’s the next-to-last home game for the Portland State men, who on Monday, Feb. 27 host Sacramento State to close the regular season.
Portland State enters Saturday in fifth place in the Big Sky standings (6-8) after the Viks enjoyed a relatively stress-free win over visiting Idaho State on Thursday at Viking Pavilion. With four conference games left over 10 days, the goal is to finish in the top six to avoid playing on the opening day of the Big Sky Tournament.
Jesuit High alum Cameron Parker had 18 points and a season-high 12 assists. It was the 12th game in a row that Parker, the Big Sky Player of the Week two weeks running, has led PSU in scoring. But Thursday’s was a team effort. Hunter Woods had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jorell Saterfeld had 12 points and six boards. Isaiah Johnson, coming off the excitement of his game-winner at Northern Arizona, had 12 points, five rebounds a blocked shot and helped keep Idaho State post BraydenParker (26 points) from muscling the Bengals to a win.
The Viks were without senior guard Mikal Starks (back) and Isiah Kirby (finger). Neither is expected to be out long term, but Keshaun Saunders had nine points, three rebounds and was a plus-10 in a fill-in start.
Woods, a 6-foot-6 Pasadena, California, native who played three seasons at Elon in North Carolina before transferring this season to Portland State, said the Vikings promised each other when they trailed by two points at halftime they weren’t losing to the Bengals.
“I feel like our emotions kind of led us tonight,” Woods said. “We played with a passion and a spirit tonight. I feel like the energy helped carry us to this win.”
Woods, Saterfield and Bobby Harvey were a combined 6 for 13 on 3-point shots, helping the Vikings shoot 47% on 3s and 56.6% overall in the win over Idaho State. In consecutive wins over Northern Arizona and Idaho State, PSU shot a combined .574.
“Woods, Harvey and Satterfield, they can all really shoot the ball,” PSU Coach Jase Coburn said. “So people have to pick their poison, because Cam (Parker) is really good at getting to the paint and making a play. He's really good at kicking it out. And those guys are really good at shooting and knocking it down.”
“I thought I overthrew him, honestly. I just want to make sure I gave him a chance to catch it,” Woods said.
Also on Saturday, Lewis & Clark’s women’s and men’s teams host Puget Sound at 4 and 6 p.m. to close the Northwest Conference regular season. The Pioneer men enter the final week tied with Linfield for the fourth and final Northwest Conference playoff spot. Lewis & Clark (7-7) is at George Fox (6-8) on Friday before Saturday’s game at Pamplin Gym against the second-place Loggers.
Pios senior Brenden Patrick was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week announced on Feb. 14 after the Oakland, California native scored a Pamplin Gymnasium record 43 points on Feb. 10 in a 95-92 win over PLU. Patrick is ranked among the top 25 D-III players in four statistics including 21st in scoring (21.6).
Warner Pacific’s teams are on the road to close the Cascade Collegiate Conference season. The Knights men’s team has qualified for the CCC tournament, which begins Feb. 21 with quarterfinal games.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”