A trip back to Denver is like a “time warp” for Chauncey Billups and his younger brother Rodney.

The brothers’ family still lives in the same house they grew up at in the Park Hill neighborhood of northeast Denver. Same car too, Rodney described.

 

Tags

Locations

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you