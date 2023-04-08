A trip back to Denver is like a “time warp” for Chauncey Billups and his younger brother Rodney.
The brothers’ family still lives in the same house they grew up at in the Park Hill neighborhood of northeast Denver. Same car too, Rodney described.
The duo did plenty of growing up together in a tough neighborhood like Park Hill. About 28 years later, the two continue to grow together as coaches for the Portland Trail Blazers, Chauncey as the head coach and Rodney as an assistant.
“Unbelievable is the only word that I can use,” Rodney said of the chance to coach alongside his big brother.
While the two can look back at that time fondly now, Park Hill wasn’t the easiest place to grow up around Denver as it was a neighborhood “infested with gangs,” as Chauncey described in the Trail Blazers’ season documentary “The Trail.”
Chauncey continued by describing how one of his friends was murdered when the Blazers head coach was just 12 years old.
Fortunately, Chauncey showed signs early of being a standout athlete, drawing the attention of an older crowd to help protect and guide him away from the distractions that lie beyond the court.
Those mentors were proven right quickly as Chauncey started to garner some national attention on the court at George Washington High School, something that still doesn’t happen much for Colorado basketball players.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff, who attended rival Denver East High School, is still close friends with Chauncey and remembers the kind of attention the 6-foot-3 guard drew being a lone star in Colorado hoops.
“At the time there wasn’t a lot of nationally recognized players in Colorado,” Bickerstaff said. “I still remember the first time I saw him play, it was at a tournament at the University of Denver. He was in eighth grade and I was in seventh grade. All you heard was the whole gym yelling, ‘Smooth’s on court one!’ And I was like, ‘Who the hell is Smooth?’”
“He was one of the guys that put Colorado on the map for our generation.”
Chauncey made good on those expectations in high school, winning the Colorado 6A state title in 1993 and 1994. The 1994 title came over Horizon High School, which featured current Blazers general manager Joe Cronin.
Carrying the torch for the whole state was certainly not an easy task, but Bickerstaff remembers Smooth always making sure to check in on the ones coming up behind him.
“All of the basketball guys, he was our big brother, he was the guy we looked up to,” Bickerstaff said. “We all tried to carry ourselves to a standard that he set because he was so good … He always went out of his way to check on us and make sure we were doing OK.”
Big shoes to fill
As for his actual brother in Rodney, the shoes to fill were, admittedly, extremely large being about 6.5 years younger than Chauncey.
There was pressure to try and continue the trail that Chauncey blazed. No matter how loud the outside noise got, Rodney remembers his brother, his family and his community supporting him through it all.
“The pressure of being better than him was always there, but our relationship always overcame that. And I never had pressure at home,” Rodney said. “Our parents were phenomenal in our childhood, that, in a way, that stuff didn't matter. And our neighborhood was so prideful about what he was doing and what I was doing. Our experience at George Washington was phenomenal for that.”
Rodney went to Los Angeles Valley College for one season out of high school before coming back home to play at the University of Denver for his final three seasons.
The 5-foot-10 guard spent a couple seasons overseas playing before coming back home. Eventually he landed the director of basketball operations job for Chauncey’s old stomping grounds at the University of Colorado in 2010.
Rodney did that for a couple seasons before moving to the bench as an assistant starting in 2012 and staying with the Buffs until 2016.
The younger Billups got his first head coaching gig for his alma mater at DU, coaching the Pioneers for five seasons from 2016-21. He finished with a 48-94 record at the helm.
All those experiences have given Rodney a complete perspective on what it means to coach at the highest levels of the sport.
“Starting from the bottom at CU as director of operations, you learn all of the background stuff,” Rodney said. “As an assistant for four years, you learn the basketball part. You learn how to teach, you learn your voice, all the ins and outs of just game day and practice. And then being a head coach for five years, you got to kind of put it all together.”
Rodney became a scout for the Milwaukee Bucks after leaving DU, but quickly got the call to join Chauncey in Portland midway through the 2021-22 season.
Younger brother’s turn to teach
While Chauncey is the head man, he’s only been in an official coaching capacity for three seasons now. His first gig came as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020-21 season.
The itch to be on the sidelines has naturally always been there for the former point guard, and that was evident during Rodney’s time as the head coach at DU, where Chauncey was a regular and would spend his summers hanging around Rodney and his Pioneers team.
“When he started coaching as an assistant at Colorado, I would talk to him a bunch,” Chauncey said of Rodney. “And then when he got the head job (at DU), I would go to most of his games and meet with him before games and after games. So yeah, he's helped me a lot on my coaching journey.”
In Portland, Rodney has been working under Roy Rogers, who is the de facto defensive coordinator on the Blazers bench.
Having experience at the college level has transitioned well to the Blazers young crew, which currently features 13 players under the age of 25.
And most importantly, Rodney is helping mold the mind of 19-year-old Shaedon Sharpe, who has displayed over the last month why the Blazers wanted him with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
“When I got here in December of last season, I think we had nine guys under 22, so Chauncey said, ‘Hey, let's speed them up language wise, let's get them on the same page of our staff,’” Rodney said. “So I would sit with guys all the time and still to this day, still trying to develop those guys, just from a mental standpoint. Because the ability is there. You look at Shaedon Sharpe and his ceiling is high, super high. But from the shoulders up, we gotta get him thinking like a champion. And once we do that, the rest of the guys will follow.”
Rodney’s wife and child are still living back in Colorado while he’s coaching and traveling the country with the Blazers.
It’s a tough decision for Rodney, but it’s the way he’s chosen to support his family through his passions. Understanding what the profession brings mentally was part of younger brother’s advice when Chauncey was considering taking on the coaching realm.
“When we first talked about it, I said, ‘You don't have to coach. I have to coach to support my family and to provide, this is the profession that I chose,’” Rodney said. “And I said, ‘There's sleepless nights, there's anxiety, there's pressure, there's all these things that you've done so well, being a basketball player. You don't have to do this.’ He's like, ‘But I love it. And I want to be around again.’”
So what was little bro’s advice for big bro?
“My biggest thing for him was just to take notes every single day, whatever it is, big or small, take notes,” Rodney said. “When he was in LA, he had aspirations of being a head coach. Sit with (Tyronn Lue) and talk and ask him why he did this or why he did that. And take notes, because one day you’re going to get a chance.”
Love of the game
Back on Jan. 17 during a trip to Denver to play the Nuggets, George Washington officially renamed the court in its gym after Chauncey to honor his time there, cementing the Billups legacy in Park Hill.
Back in Portland, the Billups brothers are trying to shape a Blazers team around a player who is sure to receive a similar honor to a court naming down the line in Damian Lillard.
That road has been bumpy from the beginning to say the least, starting with some negative reaction to Chauncey’s hiring itself, stemming from a 1997 sexual assault allegation. No criminal charges were filed and Chauncey settled a civil suit in 2000.
As for the play on the court, that hasn’t looked the best either with Portland missing Lillard for most of the 2021-22 season and tanking from January of 2022 to the end of the season.
This year, the Blazers have been up and down. Ultimately, Portland fell out of playoff contention and has lost 16 out of its last 20 games in March and April.
Yet, Chauncey remains well liked by the players and has seemingly earned their respect as he tries to implement a more accountable style of coaching. Putting an address on it, if you will.
While the grind has obviously been difficult during his first two seasons in Portland, there’s nothing Chauncey would rather be doing than giving back to the game and passing down the lessons he learned from it.
“I try to mentor, teach, raise these next young guys. I enjoy doing it, I’m grateful for it. I know there’s a lot of guys along my path that did it for me and really kind of saved my career,” Chauncey said. “Everybody else in the world calls it coaching, it just is what it is. But that’s a part of who I am, so I enjoy that and it’s fun. I’m sure it’s not always fun for them, just like it wasn’t always fun for me. It’s important to me.”
It’s important to Rodney as well who also described how much fun the process has been and how some of that can be lost at times to the outside world.
What brings the most joy for Rodney might just be the chance to do it all alongside Chauncey, giving the two a chance to still keep things light despite the pressure that might be on them.
“We're really, really competitive,” Rodney said with a smile. “We talk mess, we gamble, we do all of the things that normal people do, and I'm better than (Chauncey) at everything but basketball.”
Chauncey has admitted throughout the season that he’s still growing and there are plenty of ways for him to get better at as his coaching career continues.
Whether Rodney is on the same sideline with Chauncey or not, little brother will always be in the ear of big brother to help anyway he can.
“We would talk all the time, when I was at DU about why I did what I did and some of the decisions that I made in recruiting or what have you,” Rodney said. “Now you see him using some of the same language we would use on the phone, or we would we would talk strategy and you see it come to fruition and it's like, we talked about that. Like he actually was listening through my journey, which is awesome.
“Being a younger brother, when big brother takes lessons, it’s awesome.”