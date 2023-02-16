Simons left the Blazers' game with Washington during the third quarter on Feb. 14 and did not return to the game. The team announced Simons will miss the All-Star Game festivities and his ability to return will be determined at a later date.
Simons was originally scheduled to compete in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend, but was replaced on the roster with Julius Randle from the New York Knicks.
The 23-year-old guard is averaging career highs across the board this season, his first in a real starting capacity. Simons is averaging 21.4 points per game, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds. He's also shooting a career high 45% from the field is his usually sharpshooting self with a 38.1% mark from the 3-point line.
Jerami Grant also was last seen on the injury list. He was put into the NBA concussion protocol following a contusion to his right eye against Oklahoma City on Feb. 10. The team said Grant began to experience concussion the symptoms the morning after the game. The NBA concussion protocol has no determined timetable with it either as each injury is unique.
Portland has some time to try and rest up though as the Blazers aren't back in action until 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Sacramento. The Blazers are currently 28-30 and sit at No. 12 in the Western Conference, .5 a game back of the 10 seed and 2.5 back of the 6 seed.