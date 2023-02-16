Blazers vs. Lakers Anfernee Simons 012223

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) is fouled by Los Angeles guard Dennis Schröder (17) as he attempts to steal the ball Jan. 22, 2023, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Thursday that an MRI done Thursday revealed fifth-year guard Anfernee Simons has a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle.

Simons left the Blazers' game with Washington during the third quarter on Feb. 14 and did not return to the game. The team announced Simons will miss the All-Star Game festivities and his ability to return will be determined at a later date.