At long last, an NBA G League team is coming to the Portland Trail Blazers organization, announced by the team Wednesday morning.
Fans won’t have to travel far either to see the G League squad as it was announced the team will be hosted at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.
There won’t be any waiting around, either, with the building already in place as the organization announced the G League team will begin play next season for the 2023-24 year.
The team name, logo and other identity markers will be announced at a later date. The new team is expected to host 24 games next season.
“It was very important to our organization to enter the G League with an affiliate here in Portland and strategically strengthen our dedication to player development,” Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said in a press release. “I would especially like to thank Jody Allen, who is aligned with Dewayne Hankins and myself, to make it a priority to have this team ready for next season as it will serve not only as a developmental tool for players but also for aspiring coaches and staff while we continue to be a mainstay in the community as a whole.”
Portland could have certainly used a G League team the past couple of seasons as the team rolled out a bevy of new and young players following a “soft rebuild” around Damian Lillard.
Without a G League team, the Blazers would have to assign guys to other NBA teams’ squads, and that also meant traveling to places like San Diego or Los Angeles to play.
Now, the Blazers can open up their G League roster instead of their actual roster for players on the end of the bench like John Butler Jr. and Ibou Badji, who spent all year not seeing much playing time in Portland.
Not only that, but they’ll only be five miles up the road at the Chiles Center.
The Blazers also view this as a chance to grow and develop their coaching staff, as well as undertake business adventures with the team settled into the North Portland area.
"Entering the G League with a team of our own will increase development in numerous areas,” Blazers president of business operations Dewayne Hankins said in a press release. “Not only will this team be an asset for developing young talent on the court, but developing talent off the court as well. We’ll be leaning into an innovative approach that will improve all aspects of our business across both teams. With the team launching at the University of Portland, we’re excited to continue engaging with the North Portland community.”
The new G League team is a big win for UP as well, which is already partnering with the Blazers to bring the NCAA women’s basketball Final Four to Portland in 2030.
Getting a chance to host 24 more games a year inside the Chiles Center is a great opportunity for the Pilots’ athletic department.
“Pilot Nation is thrilled to welcome the Trail Blazers G League franchise to their home on The Bluff,” University of Portland President Robert D. Kelly said in a press release. “UP has a rich and storied athletic tradition, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue that tradition by hosting this new franchise on our beautiful campus. I am grateful to our friends from the Portland Trail Blazers and our Athletic Department staff for making this wonderful partnership happen, and I can’t wait for the inaugural season to begin!”
New information and the upcoming chance to purchase tickets can be found at ripcitygleague.com.
Portland’s new team brings the G League to 31 teams overall.
“I’m excited to welcome Jody Allen and the Trail Blazers ownership group to the NBA G League family,” NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a press release. “The NBA G League continues to grow to meet the developmental demands of NBA teams, and today’s announcement is further proof of the value the league provides to the NBA every day. I can’t wait to watch the team tip off at the Chiles Center next season.”