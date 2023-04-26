Joe Cronin WNBA roundtable 020623

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin speaks at the WNBA roundtable Feb. 6 at the Sports Bra bar in Portland.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

At long last, an NBA G League team is coming to the Portland Trail Blazers organization, announced by the team Wednesday morning.

Fans won’t have to travel far either to see the G League squad as it was announced the team will be hosted at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.

 

