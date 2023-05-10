NEW Blazers vs Lakers 002.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shares a moment with teammate and Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) at Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard capped his 2022-23 season with an All-NBA third-team selection, announced by the league Thursday.

The selection is Lillard’s seventh All-NBA honor and second time on the third-team. He’s been named to the second-team four times and to the first-team once.

Brandon Roy to represent Blazers at 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

 

Tags

Locations

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you