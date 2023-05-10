Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard capped his 2022-23 season with an All-NBA third-team selection, announced by the league Thursday.
The selection is Lillard’s seventh All-NBA honor and second time on the third-team. He’s been named to the second-team four times and to the first-team once.
While the past season is arguably the 32-year-old’s best out of the 11 seasons he’s played in the NBA, the Blazers’ 33-49 record didn’t do him many favors.
The rest of the third-team is made up of Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox (144 points), New York forward Julius Randle (125 points), Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (81 points) and Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis (147 points).
Lillard received 137 total points in the vote done by select NBA media. Lillard received 36 second-team votes, worth three points each and received 29 third-place votes, worth one point each.
Lillard’s 137 point total was the 13th most of the 15 players selected to the All-NBA teams.
Lillard averaged a career best 32.2 points per game while also posting his best effective field goal percentage of his career at 56.4% and tied his best field goal percentage for a season at 46.3%, all while attempting 20.7 shots a game, also a career high.
Lillard also contributed 7.3 assists a night, tied for his third best mark in a season, along with 4.8 rebounds per game, .1 off his career high for a season.
There were certainly plenty of individual accolades along the way during the 2022-23 season, like his 71-point performance against Houston on Feb. 26. Lillard became only the eighth different player to cross 70 in NBA history and set the Blazers’ team record.
Speaking of team records, Lillard became Portland’s all-time career scorer, passing Clyde Drexler’s mark of 18,040 points scored in a Blazer uniform. Lillard is currently at 19,376 points, good enough for 59th all-time in the NBA.
The All-NBA second-team includes Denver center Nikola Jokic (364 points), Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell (349 points), Golden State guard Stephen Curry (188 points), Miami forward Jimmy Butler (182 points) and Boston forward Jaylen Brown (169 points).
Making the cut for the first-team are Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (500 points, unanimous), Boston forward Jayson Tatum (484 points), Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (474 points), Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (407 points) and Dallas guard Luka Doncic (403 points).
Other Blazers getting votes
No other Portland players received a vote for the All-NBA teams, but a couple got some mention in other regular season accolades.
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe didn’t make either of the All-Rookie teams, but did manage 36 points 36 second-place votes) in the voting, the 12th most among the group.
Players named to the All-Rookie second-team are Detroit’s Jaden Ivey (142 points), Detroit’s Jalen Duren (85 points), Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. (72 points), San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan (66 points) and Houston’s Tari Eason (47 points).
Members of the All-Rookie first-team are Orlando’s Paolo Banchero (200 points, unanimous), Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams (199 points), Utah’s Walker Kessler (195 points), Sacramento’s Keegan Murray (185 points) and Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin (170 points).
The complete voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/zfSjo4c2i5— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023
The other big team-oriented award is the All-Defensive team, which saw Portland guard Matisse Thybulle receive one first-team vote and two second-team mentions for a total of four points.
The All-Defensive second-team includes Boston guard Derrick White (99 points), Golden State forward Draymond Green (89 points), Toronto forward OG Anunoby (81 points), Memphis guard Dillon Brooks (54 points) and Miami center Bam Adebayo (53 points).
The first-team consists of Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (195 points), Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday (192 points), Milwaukee center Brook Lopez (181 points), Cleveland forward Evan Mobley (132 points) and Chicago guard Alex Caruso (125 points).
Pre-draft workouts begin
The Blazers held their first of many pre-draft workouts on Thursday, bringing a group of six to workout in front of general manager Joe Cronin and many other front office folks, as well as head coach Chauncey Billups.
The group of six include Creighton guard Trey Alexander, Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge, Miami guard Jordan Miller, Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, Tennessee forward Julian Phillips and Belmont guard Ben Sheppard.
Mitchell and Phillips are the two highest graded players among the group according to a number of draft rankings and scouting reports.
Mitchell, a 19-year-old freshman, didn’t light it up for the Longhorns, but was a smart offensive player, scoring 4.3 points per game while shooting 63.6% from the field. He was smart with the ball, averaging less than one turnover a game and crashed the offensive glass well with 1.4 offensive boards a night.
On the negative side, he shot 40.5% from the free throw line and didn’t even attempt a 3-pointer all season. At 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, he’ll need to be a better shooter to cut it at the forward spot in the NBA, something he’s well aware of.
“I think my athleticism is kind of what pushes me over the edge,” Mitchell said. “And then adding the jump shot, adding the handle, just being versatile. I think my athleticism and my defense, constantly being able to switch, working on being able to switch on guards, staying down on guards. So I think my athleticism and my defense will kind of push me over the edge.”
Phillips, a 19-year-old freshman forward out of Tennessee, scored a little bit more with 8.3 points per game and shot better from the free throw line at 82.2%. He’s also a positive defender and strong on the glass with nearly five rebounds a night.
Like Mitchell, though, Phillips isn’t great shooting from deep with a 23.9% clip from 3-point range and was an effective shooter overall.
“Definitely my defense,” Phillips said on what part of his game is most ready for the NBA. “I can guard multiple positions, being able to switch on a ball screen and stuff, and then just shooting the ball, being able to space the floor.”
The NBA Combine begins next week from May 16-18 in Chicago, along with the NBA Draft Lottery at 5:30 p.m. May 16.
Portland holds a 10.5% chance of landing the No. 1 pick and is sending former All-Star guard Brandon Roy to be the team’s representative at the lottery.