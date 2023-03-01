Blazers vs Warriors 007.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) blew a lead once again, this week’s iteration coming 123-105 on the road at Golden State (32-30).

Portland led 41-27 after the first quarter and held on tight to go into the break up 65-48 on the defending champs, who were still missing Steph Curry. Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Justise Winslow remain out for the Blazers.

