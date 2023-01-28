The Portland Trail Blazers (23-26) couldn’t dig out of another first-quarter hole in their 123-105 loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors (23-28).
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: It was a slow start for the Blazers. This time it came with Nassir Little and Drew Eubanks in the starting lineup for the injured Josh Hart (right hamstring tightness) and Jusuf Nurkic (left calf soreness).
With the Blazers blowing layups on offense, the Raptors were knocking down theirs and had 24 points in the paint in the first 12 minutes to lead 37-14. Plus former Blazer Gary Trent Jr. found an early rhythm with 13 points in the frame on three made 3-pointers.
The second quarter saw Portland win the frame 30-26, but the size disadvantage was still apparent with Toronto grabbing seven offensive boards and turning that into eight second chance points.
The scoring was spread out for Portland as no one reached double digits before halftime, trailing 63-44 at the break. Meanwhile Precious Achiuwa had a double-double at the break with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
It was bad defense and bad offense in the first half to give Portland another horrible start to a home game. The bright spot was only five turnovers for the Blazers, but they only forced two from Toronto who had good looks all half.
Jerami Grant went to work in the third however with Lillard facing a little foul trouble. Lillard still scored nine points before exiting Grant poured in 15 points with some strong drives against the lanky Raptors defense.
More importantly, the Blazers were able to stop the bleeding in the paint and turned it on its head completely, out scoring the Raptors 22-6 in the paint in the third. That helped make it 88-83 Toronto going into the fourth.
Portland got as close as 94-90, but the wheels fell off then as Fred VanVleet hit a couple tough layups while the Blazers went cold on offense.
Achiuwa led the way for Toronto with 27 points and 13 rebounds while Pascal Siakam had 24 points.
Lillard tried his best to will the Blazers back into it with 30 points while Grant chipped in 26, but the size of Toronto was too much, being down their leading rebounders in Nurkic and Hart. The Raptors won the rebounding battle 45-27.
Portland looks to get back on the winning side with its final game of the current six-game homestand at 7 p.m. Monday against visiting Atlanta.
What they said
“Just a disappointing start for us. And we knew the physicality that they play with, talked about it before, I talked to my guys about it. And they just came out and imposed their will against us, and we didn’t have enough resistance. Every time we started to fight and get back in it, you kind of have to play perfect and it doesn’t really happen like that … I’ve always kind of believed the most aggressive team is going to have favor, it’s always going to work out in the game,” Billups said.
“I just think rebounds killed us. Obviously we were pretty undersized tonight and that was the point of emphasis, to crash the glass. They’re big dudes so it’s hard to box them out every single time and keep them off the glass and I think that was the difference,” Simons said.
“Any time you can’t be whole for long periods of time, it’s going to be hard to be on the same page and to really get going, that’s been the story of our season. Guys have been in and out of the lineup, but we’re not the only team dealing with it. That comes with the game we play and we get paid a lot of money to be able to deal with these types of things and still come out and do our job. It’s really no excuse, we spend more time around each other than we spend around our own families, so we should know each other as people, we should know each other’s games and what needs to happen for us to make it click. We just haven’t been consistent about that,” Lillard said on dealing with constant injuries.
Standout stats
Nurk missed: As much as Eubanks gives energy and effort, sometimes it can hurt when he goes for blocks. Often he was faked out inside or just couldn’t recover and it led to Toronto scoring 42 points in the paint in the first half. Portland closed the gap in the second, but Toronto still won down low 68-60.
No glass: Sticking with the size theme, Toronto has plenty of lengthy forward/guards and it was an issue for the undersized Blazers. The Raptors had a 27-12 rebound advantage at halftime, thanks in part to nine offensive boards. That one did not change in the second half as Toronto grabbed 45 boards to Portland’s 27. It’s hard to win games when the other side takes 16 more shots.
Nothing outside: If it wasn’t for a garbage time 3-pointer from Keon Johnson, the Blazers would have ended the game with six made 3-pointers instead of seven. The season low came in the deflating home loss to Orlando where Portland made only six and shot below 20% that night from deep. With no extra possessions, the 3-pointers falling could have helped close that gap in the fourth.
Game grade: D
Billups said after the game he doesn’t think it’s becoming a trend that his team comes out slow. Lillard said he does think they have become a trend. I’d have to side with Lillard on this one. Digging these kinds of holes is difficult to overcome and Portland has reached the peak almost every time to make it a game within five points or less. But to finish it off takes another level of energy that simply not everyone is going to have. Portland needs to find a way to start games faster and play like they have in the second quarter, which has been a great frame for them all year. And size remains a glaring issue as the Raptors and their endless wings took advantage in the paint and the glass. That’s something that could be addressed potentially by Feb. 9.