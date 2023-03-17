A Damian Lillard-led comeback fell short in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 126-112 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday at the Moda Center.
Jerami Grant missed another game with a left quad contusion, and the Blazers (31-39) certainly could have used the lengthy forward against Celtics (49-22) star Jayson Tatum.
Tatum went to work quickly in the first to put the Celtics up early and then helped drive up the lead with 15 first-quarter points. Boston ended the first frame up 32-24, a margin that could have been plenty more if the Celtics hit a few more open shots.
It didn’t get much better in the second as Tatum put up seven more points and big man Luke Kornet used his size to dominate in the paint.
Cam Reddish came off the bench to give the Blazers an offensive presence at least with eight points. The defense was better in the second, forcing eight Celtics turnovers, but four 3-pointers helped Boston bridge the difference.
At the half, the Blazers trailed 63-48 with Damian Lillard only at 10 points.
In the third, Tatum went back to work and got himself to 29 points on the night following the third.
Portland started to make up a little ground and cut the lead to 12 and had the ball looking to make the deficit under double digits.
However, between missed shots and turnovers from Lillard, Reddish and Anfernee Simons, the hope of a comeback was quickly dashed as the Celtics pushed the lead to nearly 20 toward the end of the frame, leading 89-70.
Lillard, like he has all season, wouldn’t let Portland go down without a fight though, going on a tear in the fourth quarter that helped cut the lead down to just eight points with a little over three minutes remaining in the game.
After a Tatum offensive foul, the Blazers even had the ball. But reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart forced a turnover on Lillard that led to an easy bucket for the Celtics to push it back to 10 and take the air out of the building.
Lillard finished the fourth quarter with 25 points, three of the franchise record held by CJ McCollum when he scored 28 in a frame against Chicago. Lillard finished the night with 41 points.
The duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with a combined 61 points, 34 from Tatum and 27 from Brown.
Like most of this season, Lillard had no one really go along with him as the next highest scorer was Simons with 17.
Up next is another home tip for the Blazers at 6 p.m. Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Standout stats
Lillard streak: Friday marked the 30th consecutive game Lillard scored at least 20 points in a game, the longest such streak currently in the NBA and extending the longest streak of his career.
Cleaned off the glass: Helping lead to the Celtics to their relatively easy win was the rebounding disparity, like Billups mentioned. Boston grabbed 18 offensive boards, leading to 14 second chance points. The Celtics won the overall battle 52-37 to wipe away an extra chances for Portland.
Sloppy offense: What helped get Portland behind early was turnovers, which it finished with 18 of for the night. The Blazers did well to get the ball back, forcing 16 on Boston, but the Celtics cashed in with 28 points off turnovers compared to Portland’s 19.
Game grade: D
This one avoids an F simply because of Lillard’s fourth quarter. We said it last time, but will say it again now: stick a fork in this season, because it’s done. At 31-39, Portland is 2.5 games back of the 10 seed with more tough competition on the way. With no Grant, Lillard is on an island trying to carry this team. Billups said pregame he’s still trying to instill winning habits to this crew. It’s March, those should be instilled. And without them, there aren’t likely to be many more Ws at this point of the season when everyone is clamoring for them.