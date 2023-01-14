Lillard Blazers vs Detroit 010223

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket against Detroit on Jan. 2, 2023, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

The streak is over. The Portland Trail Blazers (20-22) got off the mat Saturday with a strong 136-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks to end the Blazers’ five-game losing streak.

The first half was one of the strongest of the season for Portland, ultimately going into the break up 71-56.

