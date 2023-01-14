The streak is over. The Portland Trail Blazers (20-22) got off the mat Saturday with a strong 136-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks to end the Blazers’ five-game losing streak.
The first half was one of the strongest of the season for Portland, ultimately going into the break up 71-56.
The defensive scheme was obvious, but worked: Stop Luka Doncic at all costs. Gary Payton II handled the young star and switched with Jerami Grant to give Doncic a hard time. Plus it helps that Doncic went 1 for 5 from the free throw line in the first half.
Doncic had only five points at the break, meanwhile Damian Lillard was feeling it again on offense. He got to the rim early and delivered either an assist or a made layup, entering the break with 24 points and four assists.
But the offense had plenty of rhythm and flow that the last five games simply hadn’t had. And that was seen by Grant going for 11 points and Anfernee Simons chiping in 13 in the first half.
Really what kept Dallas in the game was the contributors knocking down triples. The Mavs had 10 made 3-pointers in the first half.
The third quarter was much of the same, this time it was only Reggie Bullock keeping Dallas in it by going 5 for 6 from deep and getting up to 24 points heading into the third.
ball shmovement #RipCity pic.twitter.com/r3mKJnUz7c— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 15, 2023
Meanwhile Portland scored 35 points and went into the fourth up 106-90. Payton had a big part in that, scoring eight points with six of them coming off two made 3-pointers, shots he made sure the whole crowd knew he hit.
Along with his defense, Payton made a big difference all night defensively as well, picking up four steals in the first half.
That trend continued into the fourth where the regular rotation players didn’t play for much longer. Lillard hit a couple more buckets while Nurkic went to work making his third 3-pointer of the game and driving home a dunk off the assist from Lillard.
Dallas finally went a little colder from deep and allowed Portland to pull away, playing some deep rotation guys at the 5:30 mark of the frame.
Lillard finished with 36 points and 10 assists, moving him up the ladder of a couple big career milestones. He passed Clyde Drexler (4,933) for the second most assists in team history with his fifth assist on the night. His points also brought him up into a tie for the 74th most points scored in NBA history, tied with Julius Erving at 18,364 career points.
Nurkic had 22 points and 11 rebounds and helped close out the game in the fourth with 12 points. Grant chipped in 16 points and Simons had 21.
Payton was another one of the seven players Portland had in double figures, scoring 10 to go along with his four steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Portland won’t get much rest as it plays the same Dallas squad at 6 p.m. Sunday inside the Moda Center.
What they said
“We broke through. We played so much better. I thought we were really aggressive defensively and it kind of fueled us. Playing against Luka, we tried a lot of things. Obviously we did a pretty good job on him. I thought our defense really fueled our offense for the most part. I just felt like, our starters obviously were really good, but I was really impressed with what GP was able to do for us today, and I thought it was one of Shaedon’s good games on both ends of the floor,” Billups said.
“When you try to fight for a win and you get into that type of funk it just seems like it’s never going to end, but you gotta keep pushing like I’ve been saying. I’ve been saying, when your mind is right and everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction, you find your way to where you need to get to. Sometimes, a lot of times, all it takes is one. We got a good win against a good team, and there’s still a lot of stuff we could have done better,” Lillard said.
“(Payton) is so disruptive. There was one stretch where it was like three straight plays, I’m like, ‘This dude keeps stealing the ball.’ I’ve never seen somebody just keep stealing the ball. I do think he plays with a lot of joy. It makes sense coming from Golden State, I think they’re like the ultimate example of a team that just plays with joy, they play free, and it’s almost careless. It’s like whatever, we might win, we might lose and we’re just going to enjoy it. I think he has that about him, and I think that’s why he fit right in in Golden State and I think he does bring that sort of joyous spirit to the team with him on the floor,” Lillard said of Payton’s presence on the floor.
Standout stats
Take care: Before the deep rotation guys got into the game, Portland had 32 assists to seven turnovers on the night, easily marking Saturday as its best offensive showing of the season in terms of fluid offense. Lillard hit shots while the rest of the crew made sure to either knock them down as well or find the next open guy.
Doncic down: Doncic has been tearing up the league this season, but not Saturday in Portland. He still had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists, but that was moreso because of the role players knocking down a few more 3-pointers than normal. He was out of rhythm early and often, which was a huge win for the Blazers defense.
Playing big: Billups liked his team’s defense and it showed up in multiple ways, including the rebound battle. Portland grabbed 47 boards compared to Dallas’ 25 and only gave up two offensive boards to the Mavs. Mix in a 50-28 advantage for points in the paint, and the Blazers truly got it done at all levels Saturday.
Game grade: A
It was the Blazers best offensive performance of the season hands down. The ball was whipping around to the open guy constantly and the crew knocked down shots like they are expected to. Lillard of course was at the forefront pushing the issue with plenty of drives to the rim that led to some kick out shots. And defensively, Payton showed exactly why Portland wanted him so much and Billups admitted that Payton’s tenacity on defense elevates the other four who are out there with him. Saturday was a strong display of what this Blazers roster is capable of, and it still isn’t fully healthy. The panic can cease though, the Blazers look very much back on track.