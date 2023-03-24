With most of the starting lineup out, the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) fell at home to the Chicago Bulls (35-38) 124-96 on Friday night in the Moda Center.
Sitting 3.5 games back of the No. 10 seed coming into the night, it’s been a matter of when the “tank” would come into effect, and it seems the breaking point came on Friday night.
Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons all missed the game with some sort of ailment, giving the impression that Portland might be playing for a draft pick from here on in.
But as head coach Chauncey Billups said pregame, he’s still going to try and coach to win, and the Blazers youngsters came out looking the part in the first quarter.
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe, fresh off his new career high of 24 points in the Wednesday win over Utah, hit his first 3-pointer of the game to set an early tone.
Sharpe had nine in the first to lead Portland, but Zach LaVine had 13 on the other side to keep the game tied at 26 after the first.
The second quarter is where it unraveled for the JV Blazers, getting out scored 35-19 in the frame.
Patrick Beverley was his normal, pesky self, coming up with a steal on Ryan Arcidiacono that led to a bucket. LaVine started to feel it from distance as well, knocking down three difficult 3-pointers despite hands in his face.
That led to Portland going into the break down 61-45, mission accomplished if the tank is on.
The third quarter didn’t see much improvement as the Bulls continued to stay hot from deep, hitting six more 3-pointers while the Blazers lack of shooting talent really showed its colors. The Bulls took a 94-72 lead into the final frame.
That was pretty much all she wrote after that with the Blazers never making any real run to get back into the game. John Butler Jr. entered the game with more than seven minutes to go, signaling the white flag being waived.
However, Sharpe did provide one final firework with a putback slam late in the fourth quarter to give the early exiting fans something they wish they stayed for.
OH. MY. SHAEDON. SHARPE.#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ElFHHb04eJ— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 25, 2023
LaVine finished with 33 points to lead the Bulls while Nikola Vucevic did plenty down low on 23 points and 15 rebounds. Coby White pitched in 19 points.
Sharpe led the way for Portland, tying his career high with 24 more points. Watford was next with 15 points while Jabari Walker had 14 (a career high for the rookie) and Drew Eubanks chipped in 12 points.
Up next in the four-game homestand is a 4 p.m. tipoff Sunday against Oklahoma City.
What they said
“Experience. Obviously for Shae, I thought offensively he was pretty good and defensively he wasn’t bad, tough matchup for him. That’s the reason I wanted to put him on Zach, he needs to see what it’s like in the fire. Zach is a tough matchup for anybody … I thought it was good to challenge Shaedon with those tough matchups and I’ll continue to do that because it’s really the only way he can learn. Otherwise, shoot, some of our other guys played OK, we just couldn’t make a shot,” Billups said.
“I feel like the more I play and see what type of defenses each team plays on me, I feel like I’m gaining more confidence, me being able to get my teammates involved and create for others. I feel like I’m really adjusting to the different playstyles they play,” Sharpe said.
“Zach LaVine is a great player … I take that challenge as a defender, trying to be a lockdown defender and helping my team with whatever they need,” Sharpe said.
Standout stats
Triple difference: Portland shot poorly from beyond the arc in the first half, going 3 for 16 for an 18.8%. Meanwhile the Bulls were 8 for 9, making a majority of the difference going into halftime. That trend continued into the second half as the Bulls finished 17 for 38 from deep and the Blazers were 6 for 31.
Out of sync: After a mostly clean first quarter, the Blazers disjointed offense showed its head, finishing with 16 turnovers on the night. Not too surprising with a group playing extending minutes for the first time this season.
Rebounds: Chicago won the glass with a 47-31 advantage, not too surprising with Walker and Watford getting run at the five at times for Portland.
Game grade: C
We’re going with C because really it depends on the angle you take when looking at the final stretch of the Blazers season. Another L means potentially better lottery odds, so if losing is the goal then the mission was accomplished. However, from an actual play perspective, it was a brutal night that saw the Blazers struggle to shoot the ball and get any real flow into the offense. And on the defensive end, there wasn’t push back against LaVine and crew. It’s going to be a rough final nine games, buckle up.