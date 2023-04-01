If you’re a Portland Trail Blazers fan looking for anything to hold on to in the closing stretch of the 2022-2023 season, you’re in luck.

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe is here to give your eyes something that won’t well with tears.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you