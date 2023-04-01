If you’re a Portland Trail Blazers fan looking for anything to hold on to in the closing stretch of the 2022-2023 season, you’re in luck.
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe is here to give your eyes something that won’t well with tears.
With the Blazers in Brick for Vic(tor Wembanyama) mode with most of the normal rotation players sidelined, the 19-year-old is getting a chance to show everything he’s got and also afford the chance to make some mistakes.
Over the last six games, all six featuring starts by Sharpe, the rookie is averaging 24.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
“He’s doing really good, he’s seeing so many new things every single night,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “As far as that’s concerned, he’s kicking butt. But these are all just different levels and different dimensions he hasn’t seen yet.”
Sharpe made a name for himself quickly this season with some highlight-reel dunks that came as no real surprise considering the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was touted as being an athletic freak.
The other piece most knew is that it would take a little more time for him to get the hang of things after not playing a real game for over a year after missing his lone season at Kentucky.
Throughout the season, Sharpe has had his chances off the bench primarily. And to no surprise to Billups, there were ups and then there downs.
“(The mistakes) are still there, but not as much,” Billups said. “I think it has a lot to do with how I handled him the whole year. There were times where it was tough on Shae. He would come in, mess up three times, I take him out and won’t play him in the second half to teach him, to show him. The next game he’d do better and earn a little bit more.”
Sharpe earned the majority of the opposing team’s focus now with the Blazers running their offense through him.
For the season, Sharpe is shooting 47.5% from the field along with a 37.% clip from 3-point range. Particularly with the three-ball, Sharpe’s percentage dipped to 27.3% in December, but has slowly risen each month to where he shot 42.5% from deep in March.
Add in an outside touch to a guy who has already proven to be lethal around the rim and that’s the potential for one serious weapon.
“I feel like the more I play and see what type of defenses each team plays on me, I feel like I’m gaining more confidence,” Sharpe said. “Me being able to get my teammates the ball or create for others, I feel like I’m really adjusting to the different play styles they play.”
While Sharpe has been impressive on offense quickly, the defensive end is where some improvement can be made.
Billups is making sure that during this stretch, Sharpe is going to go up against some of the best, which included a defensive assignment against Zach LaVine when Chicago was in town on March 24.
LaVine finished with 33 points, but Sharpe held his own often against the two-time All-Star and only committed one foul after having five in the Blazers last win against Utah on March 22.
“He needs to see what it’s like in the fire and Zach is a tough matchup for anybody,” Billups said. “I thought it was good to challenge Shaedon with those tough matchups and I’ll continue to do that because it’s the only way he can really learn.”
Sharpe feels he’s come a long way this season defensively overall, which Billups agreed with thanks to the rookie’s ability to absorb what they’re teaching quickly.
After the March 29 game against Sacramento, Billups said Sharpe was “OK” on handling duties as the point guard that night with a short bench. Sharpe made his normal plays and scored a career-high 30, but missed some chances in pocket passes and making plays for others.
Two nights later against the same Kings team, those passes were now connecting a little bit more despite Sharpe’s seven turnovers. And it’s a testament to the youngster’s attention off the court.
“Earlier in the season when he (missed a layup), he’d hang his head for a little bit and those first two or three steps back are kind of jogging steps,” Billups said. “He’s sprinting back now. That’s just him maturing, him learning, us on his butt the whole time, his teammates on his butt the whole time.
“He picks up things pretty quickly.”
It’s unlikely the wins will pick up quickly with Portland trying to hold onto the fifth-worst record in the league that it currently possesses.
The five games remaining for Portland are at Minnesota (12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2), at Memphis (5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4), at San Antonio (5 p.m. Thursday, April 6), at the Los Angeles Clippers (1 p.m. Saturday, April 8) and then at home for Golden State (12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9).
It’s pretty safe to chalk all of those up to losses except for maybe the game at the Spurs.
But through all the losing, Sharpe can at least provide a glimpse into the future of what Portland hopes to be next year, whether that is with Sharpe or with his level of play helping the Blazers land something bigger in the offseason.
Quick hits
Portland signed three new players over the past week, which includes two 10-day contracts. The first one was Skylar Mays coming in from the G League, but also had 61 games of experience in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks earlier in his career.
The other 10-day contract was for Shaq Harrison, also out of the G League. Both of them played their first game against Sacramento on March 31 with Mays scoring 14 points with six assists and Harrison posting six points and four assists.
The final signee was Jeenathan Williams from the G League on a two-year deal. The move also came from the Blazers waiving Ryan Arcidiacono who was acquired at the trade deadline in the move that sent Josh Hart to New York.