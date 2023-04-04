After giving the second-best team in the Western Conference a scare, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) finished out the game to continue its tanking path with a 119-109 loss at the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29).
After grabbing a surprising win at Minnesota on Sunday to begin their four-game road trip, the Blazers looked to be back in the tanking tracks after falling behind 41-25 in the first quarter, 15 of those Grizzlies’ points from Luke Kennard.
In the second frame though, newly acquired Skylar Mays went to work with 11 points, going 4 for 4 from the field and hitting two free throws.
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe found his groove as well, scoring nine points in the second quarter to help make it a four-point game going halftime with Memphis up 66-62.
Both sides flirted with the lead in the third quarter, neither one being able to pull away from the other. And this time it was fellow 10-day contract signee Shaq Harrison going to work for Portland with eight points in the frame off the bench.
The Blazers won the quarter 33-30 to make it 96-95 going into the final quarter where Portland started out scoring the first six points to go up 101-96 with nine minutes to play.
David Roddy tied the game up for Memphis at 101 and then Desmond Bane hit a 3-pointer to make it 104-101 Grizzlies. A quick Portland bucket made it 104-103, but Memphis then went on a 14-0 in the final half of the quarter to take a commanding 118-103 lead.
And it is important to note: Sharpe was subbed out with 7:55 left in the game to help Portland get to the loss.
Sharpe finished the night with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 44.4% from the field. But the night belonged to Mays who led in scoring with 24 points, along with eight rebounds and seven assists.
Jabari Walker contributed 16 points off the bench while Harrison had 13. John Butler contributed 10 points and Justin Minaya, who signed with Portland today, contributed eight points.
Bane led Memphis with 30 points while Ja Morant had 23 and nine assists.
The loss keeps the Blazers in control of the fifth-worst record in the league, a game ahead of Washington, Indiana and Orlando all at 34-45.
Up next is what might be the toughest game to lose on the final stretch. Portland will tipoff at 5 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio.