Blazers vs Magic 018.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50).

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

There was no aerial display inside the Moda Center on Tuesday as the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) fell 109-106 to the Orlando Magic after shooting 6 for 35 from 3-point range.

Portland came out slow as the Magic jumped out to a lead as large as 19 points up 39-20 early in the second quarter.

You can follow Austin for the latest updates on Twitter at twitter.com/ajw_sports.

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you