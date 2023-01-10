There was no aerial display inside the Moda Center on Tuesday as the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) fell 109-106 to the Orlando Magic after shooting 6 for 35 from 3-point range.
Portland came out slow as the Magic jumped out to a lead as large as 19 points up 39-20 early in the second quarter.
Seattle local Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was welcomed with cheers from northern fans in attendance, and gave them an early show with nine quick points.
Meanwhile the Blazers were cold from deep, going 3 for 18 from the 3-point line. Jusuf Nurkic helped turn the game around though by taking advantage of size, and hitting another 3-pointer.
The Magic don’t have many big bodies to combat Nurkic, and he took advantage with 18 first-half points and eight rebounds. He got it done defensively at times as well with three steals and two blocks.
That helped power a 30-11 close to the second quarter, aided by a couple hustle plays from Jerami Grant that led to easy dunks. He had 10 points at the break with the game tied at 50.
The third quarter was another meltdown as Portland didn’t score until the 7:19 mark on a 3-pointer made by Anfernee Simons. The Blazers were able to stop the bleeding after that, but still trailed 82-73 going into the fourth.
Damian Lillard started to heat up at the end of the third, putting Cole Anthony on a poster with a huge dunk to show the 32-year-old still has plenty of up. Then he knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the lead single digits.
But Portland simply couldn’t hit shots, and it didn’t get to the free throw line either, shooting only five in the second half.
Meanwhile Franz Wagner found his stroke for the Magic, scoring 15 points in the fourth alone and finishing with 29 points.
Despite all the poor shooting and lack of free throws, the Blazers pulled with one point down 107-106 with less than a minute to go. Orlando hit two free throws to make it 109-106 with 22 seconds to go.
Out of the timeout, Grant had an open look from deep to tie the game, but air balled it. Lillard came up with the board and the ball eventually found Nurkic in the corner, who missed the 3-pointer. Then Simons corralled the loose ball and shot a 35-footer at the buzzer that hit back iron.
Lillard finished with 30 points to lead Portland while Nurkic had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero had 19 and 10 in his PNW return while Wendall Carter Jr. had 20 and 10.
The loss marks four in a row for Portland, who guarantees a losing record at the halfway point. The 41st game of the season tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday against visiting Cleveland.
What they said
“We lost this game at the start of the game and the start of the third quarter … The starters just didn’t play well enough. We shot it terribly, 6 for 35, you should never even be in a game when you shoot it that poorly, but we were. But we just couldn’t get enough stops when it mattered to get on top of them.” Billups said.
“It’s our job to start the game right and start the second half right. We dug ourselves to start the game, fight back and tie the game up at halftime. Then we have a start like that in the third quarter again where we dig a hole, you can’t expect to win games like that and it’s unacceptable on our behalf, we gotta be better than that,” Lillard said.
“I gotta own it, it’s bugging me. I’m trying to do the best I can to facilitate it, but it’s not there and I’m hurting my team, my teammates, coaches and the coaching staff. It’s not there and I got to stop doing it. If that means I’m not passing, I’m not passing. I need to pass to the open man, simple as that,” Nurkic said.
Standout stats
Still sloppy: Portland fell behind early thanks in large part to seven turnovers in the first quarter. That turned into 11 at the break, but the Blazers did force Orlando into 12 turnovers. Portland cleaned it up in the second half with only five more TOs, but turned over the Magic 16 times as well. Giving that many chances back was crucial on a night with shots not falling.
Shots not falling: The Blazers were 3 for 18 from deep in the first half, including a 0 for 5 line from Anfernee Simons who took plenty of early shots. That trend continued into the second as Portland finished an astonishing 6 for 35 from 3-point land, 17.1%. You’re not winning many games shooting that poorly.
Down low: With Portland shooting so poorly, they went to the rim and finished with 70 points in the paint to Orlando’s 48. That’s in large part to the Magic being a little smaller like the Blazers are, but it still wasn’t quite enough when the outside shots aren’t falling.
Game grade: D+
Portland did well in the paint, but it’s hard to give it anything above a D when it shot 17.1% from deep. The defense was actually solid as it forced 16 turnovers and held the Magic to 109 points. Once again, it was the offense lagging behind and not finding a way down the stretch. The Blazers don’t seem too concerned about the shots not falling, but it’s continuing a dangerous trend that Billups and crew hope to find a way to right soon.