Blazers Josh Hart vs Charlotte 122622

Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart takes a shot against Charlotte on Dec. 26, 2022, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) went cold down the stretch once more, scoring only two points in the final 6:40 of their 108-99 loss at Indiana.

Rookie Jabari Walker inserted some much-needed energy off the bench to kick things off, coming in and grabbing five rebounds in less than two minutes of action.

