Blazers vs Spurs 111522

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (24) goes up for a layup with San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) defending Nov. 15, 2022, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

In a battle of two teams featuring some not-so-great lineups, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) were able to find a way to the bottom in their 129-127 loss against San Antonio (21-59) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe missed the game due to “left knee tendinopathy,” according to the team. However, the Blazers have given every indication they are trying to lose out in order to secure the fifth-worst record in the league and improve their lottery odds, and playing the rookie was likely too big of a risk in a tough game to lose.