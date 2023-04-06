In a battle of two teams featuring some not-so-great lineups, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) were able to find a way to the bottom in their 129-127 loss against San Antonio (21-59) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe missed the game due to “left knee tendinopathy,” according to the team. However, the Blazers have given every indication they are trying to lose out in order to secure the fifth-worst record in the league and improve their lottery odds, and playing the rookie was likely too big of a risk in a tough game to lose.
Standing in their way of another loss were the Spurs, who came into the night tied for the second-worst record in the league and have been tanking all season.
That made the race to the L interesting Thursday, but nobody told the trio of Drew Eubanks, Kevin Knox II and Jeenathan Williams the plan. The three combined to score 25 points in the first quarter as Portland took a 37-32 lead. Eubanks even hit a 3-pointer.
The second frame belonged to the Spurs though as Julian Champagnie lit up the JV Blazers with 13 points in the frame, which included three made 3-pointers. Eubanks hit another deep ball though, making him 2-for-2 on the night.
At the break, it was a 69-61 San Antonio lead and it looked like the Blazers might be on their way to the goal of losing.
Eubanks kept scoring in the third quarter though, hitting a third 3-pointer and putting up eight points to get him to 23 on the night. Trendon Watford got in on the fun too with 10 third-quarter points.
After the third, Portland took a 100-98 lead and looked as if they might fumble the plan and end up falling a game back in the tank rankings.
The teams traded buckets at first, but the Blazers went on a 9-0 run to take a 119-110 lead with only 5:26 left in the game.
Former Blazer Zach Collins went to work on the glass for the Spurs though, who finally responded with a 10-0 run themselves to go up 120-119.
The run turned into 13-0 run and Portland didn’t score again until 1:25 was left in the game to make it 123-121. Keita Bates-Diop and Keldon Johnson hit back-to-back jumpers to finally put the Blazers away in the closing minute.
Knox looked great off the bench with a team-high 24 points. Eubanks scored 23 points and had nine rebounds and five blocks, his third consecutive game with at least three blocks.
Orlando also lost on Thursday, bringing the Magic into a three-way tie behind Portland in the tank rankings at 34-46 with Washington and Indiana.
Orlando finishes the season against Brooklyn and Miami, Indiana will play Detroit and New York, and Washington has Miami and Houston on the slate.
Portland also has two games left, the next coming at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Clippers. The final game of the season is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at home against Golden State, giving the Blazers two very losable games to close and hang on to the No. 5 spot.