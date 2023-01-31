The Portland Trail Blazers (24-26) got back on the winning side with a 129-125 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks (25-26), who were down star guard Trae Young.
Portland started out fast by taking the lead behind 10 points from Damian Lillard in the first quarter. Despite the fast start, the Hawks came back and took a 23-22 lead before Anfernee Simons hit a big 3-pointer.
That would be the last lead Atlanta would have Monday night as the Blazers closed the first frame on a 9-0 run to end it up 31-23.
The Hawks wouldn’t go down without a fight though as Dejounte Murray put up 12 points in the second quarter to go into halftime with 20. The problem for the Hawks though was Lillard was one step ahead with 22 points at halftime while Simons had dealt out six assists.
The third quarter was more of the same with Lillard and Murray going at it offensively, the former doing most of his damage from the free throw line. The good news for Portland was that Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant were scoring with Lillard and each chipped in seven.
That bled over to the fourth where Lillard made five more free throws and scored 10 more points to finish with 42. Murray scored nine in the final frame to finish with 40.
Portland tried their best to blow the lead late, especially when it fouled Bogdan Bogdanovic from the 3-point line with a 124-121 lead. Luckily for the Blazers, the shooter missed 2 of 3 and the game stayed a 2-point lead that would eventually be closed out by Portland hitting its free throws.
The win didn’t move Portland up the standings at all, still sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Blazers are a game back of Utah for the 10th seed and two games back of Dallas and Golden State in the fifth and sixth seed.
Up next is a three-game road trip in the Midwest, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Memphis.
Standout stats
Too many chances: Portland held the lead for most of the game, but Atlanta stayed in it thanks to 17 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second chance points. The Blazers only had three of those such points, allowing the Hawks to be within striking distance the whole night instead of burying the team missing its star.
Run it up: While Portland struggled on the defensive glass, the Blazers did get out and run by holding Atlanta to only two fastbreak points and putting up 14 themselves.
Defense wins: Atlanta had only six turnovers, but Portland blocked seven shots as a team and picked up two steals, thwarting many Hawks drives as they tried to get back into the game. The blocks and steals came at the big moments to help preserve the lead.