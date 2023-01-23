Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S6907.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) goes up for a dunk against the Detroit Piston on Jan. 2, 2023, at the Moda Center.

It was just what the doctor ordered for the Portland Trail Blazers (22-25) on Monday night, taking down visiting San Antonio (14-33) 147-127 behind a great offensive showing.

Both sides came out hitting shots in the first half with San Antonio connecting on 59% of their shots and 61.5% from deep. Meanwhile Portland was at 56% and 50% from the same spots.

