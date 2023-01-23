It was just what the doctor ordered for the Portland Trail Blazers (22-25) on Monday night, taking down visiting San Antonio (14-33) 147-127 behind a great offensive showing.
Both sides came out hitting shots in the first half with San Antonio connecting on 59% of their shots and 61.5% from deep. Meanwhile Portland was at 56% and 50% from the same spots.
Jusuf Nurkic got a heavy diet of looks in the first quarter, quickly getting up to 10 points in his first shift along with three rebounds. Then it was Anfernee Simons staying hot after a 31-point performance the night before against Los Angeles. He went into the break with a game-high 17 points while Nurkic had 16.
Portland also only had four turnovers and dominated in transition with a 12-0 advantage over the visiting Spurs. The issue was San Antonio simply couldn’t miss.
The looks got a little more open as halftime drew near, but there were tough shots hit before that, three of them from Doug McDermott and two from Josh Richardson both off the bench.
Damian Lillard found his stroke in the third frame, putting up 19 points in the quarter alone thanks to four made 3-pointers.
The other big bonus was rookie Shaedon Sharpe who hit a couple 3-pointers as well, including a tough step back from the left wing. And of course, Sharpe threw one down in transition to get the crowd roaring during a big run for the Blazers that helped put the up 18 points going into the fourth at 119-101. That 119 was a franchise record for most points scored in the first three quarters.
Lillard and Simons both hit shots early in the fourth to keep the arms-length distance from the Spurs, eventually leading to a little more than five minutes of garbage time between the two sides.
Lillard led the way with 37 points and 12 assists for the Blazers while Nurkic had a great line as well. The big man had 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Simons chipped in 26 and Sharpe finished with 19.
The offense was cooking all night as the Blazers finished with 34 assists on the night as a team, tying a season high that came in the Jan. 14 win over Dallas 136-119.
Getting that kind of movement plus nine turnovers on 59% shooting from the floor is a very welcomed change from the past few games. Then again, it was the Spurs, but the win was a much needed relief after a brutal stretch last week.
Also, Lillard continues to climb the NBA all-time 3-pointers made list, passing Jason Terry (2,282) for seventh all-time. Lillard sits at 2,283 with Vince Carter up next at 2,290.
Portland stays home and will take on Utah at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
What they said
“Our offense was good. We were pretty much able to run and get going and get our offense going. We had a lot of shot making out there tonight. The defense wasn’t as good, I thought, obviously in the first half giving up 74 points, but I knew what we did tonight is really, really hard to do. In my experience, just being around, losing a game like we lost last night, it usually has a lasting impact on you and I’m really proud of my guys for being able to put it aside and just move on and just worry about the Spurs,” Billups said.
“Nurk was really good. We tried to force it into the pocket knowing they were kinda gonna be at the level on the pick and rolls and we said, ‘Nurk, when you get you get it, you gotta just be aggressive man.’ I thought he did a good job, he finished great around the rim tonight. I thought defensively he was hot and cold a little bit, but for the most part I was happy with Nurk’s performance,” Billups said.
“We had to fight them for it. We had to separate ourselves in the second half of a game. (Billups) is right, it is tough to come back (from the Lakers loss) mentally and to be in a tight game and then overcome a team that’s playing fast, they’re playing to win, they’re coached well, and have to take the game pretty much. I think we did a good job of that, just responding,” Lillard said.
Standout stats
Stop the bullying: Portland during its three-game losing streak was dominated down in the paint. Against San Antonio, it was a noticeable change in Nurkic and the whole team to do better down low and it worked well in the first half with a 32-32 tie in paint points. The Blazers ultimately won the battle down low 62-54, thanks to a noticeably better performance, starting with Nurkic’s night.
Run the ball: There were also smoother plays in transition as Portland took a 12-0 advantage in fast break points after the first half. That led to a 24-6 advantage for the game as the Blazers forced 15 turnovers as well and scored 24 points off of them.
Bench brigade: Another issues the past few weeks has been getting some offense from the bench. With Nassir Little back and Justise Winslow the only one on the injury report coming into the night, the bench was in near full effect. That led to 47 points from the Portland reserves compared to 51 from the Spurs.
Game grade: B
The defense could have been much better, but when you put up 34 assists with 10 turnovers and knock down shots at nearly 60% from the floor, there’s some wiggle room. Coming off a crushing defeat the night before, this was a great response for the Blazers to snap the three-game losing streak and let folks know that this team might not be winning much late, but they’re not nearly on the same level of the tanking teams around the league. The offense continues to look deadly and the emphasis will be on defense, but tonight was a great night to stop the bleeding and get back into a winning feeling.