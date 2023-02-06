Monday night showed the difference between a championship-level team in the Milwaukee Bucks (37-17) and one fighting for the play-in tournament in the Portland Trail Blazers (26-28). The Bucks won going away 127-108.
Size was going to be an issue going against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, and that showed early. However it wasn’t so much Antetokounmpo and rather Brook Lopez.
The Bucks center had 13 points and five rebounds in the first quarter alone as Milwaukee went up 30-22 after the first frame.
Meanwhile for the Blazers the scoring was staggered between six players, but what really hurt was the Bucks early defense leading to an easy eight fast break points.
Portland’s defense outside of Lopez wasn’t too bad though, causing nine turnovers by halftime. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons led in scoring at the break with 11 points each, highlighted by Lillard hitting a 3-pointer from nearly half court when Bucks guard Jrue Holiday played off of Lillard after he picked up his dribble.
Antetokounmpo was a playmaking problem though with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists at halftime. Khris Middleton scoring 11 off the bench was an issue too.
Still, going into halftime down only 10 at 58-48 felt like a win, especially considering Portland didn’t shoot its first free throws of the game until 2.3 seconds left in the second. Portland averages the ninth most free throws per game in the league.
The Blazers got the line more in the third, but it didn’t matter with the Bucks hitting five 3-pointers and Antetokounmpo going to work with 11 points and six rebound in the frame, and that was even with the star picking up his third and fourth foul.
There wasn’t much offense outside of Simons and Lillard for Portland with a couple wide-open 3-pointers missed by Shaedon Sharpe and guys like Jerami Grant, Drew Eubanks and Josh Hart not getting it going either. Milwaukee took a 97-71 lead into the fourth.
Things didn’t change in the fourth as the Bucks continued to knock down shots with little resistance from the Blazers. Jrue Holiday was hitting jumpers and getting to the basket to score nine points.
Portland had it going more on offense at the rim with three and-ones in the frame, but it wasn’t enough to make any kind of significant cut into the lead. The starters were out by the five minute mark with a lead over 20 for Milwaukee.
Lillard finished with a team-high 28 points on a 7 for 18 shooting night with two made 3-pointers, a few points underneath the 34.5 he averaged in January.
Lopez finished with 27 and nine rebounds while Antetokounmpo had 24, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Portland actually finished with the advantage in paint scoring, but Milwaukee hit 16 3-pointers and cleaned the glass to make sure Portland went one-and-done each time on offense.
Simply put, the Blazers saw what a championship-caliber team looks like, and Portland is not at that level.
Another title hopeful comes to town at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Golden State, missing Steph Curry however.
What they said
“I thought we played hard. That’s a big team from top to bottom. But I thought we played hard and I wanted us to get up and down and shoot 40-some 3s today. They usually kind of play in a drop coverage, they kind of came up on the ball early in the game but we were still able to get 3s and get shots … I thought for the most part we did, just couldn’t make them,” Billups said.
“They’re a very big team, obviously we’re undersized right now so that doesn’t help out at all. We struggled making shots on the offensive end and that didn’t help as well. So those two things hurt us,” Simons said.
“You can make a comeback in that type of game, but weren’t playing a way where you can get back in a game. There wasn’t a lot of energy in the building at the end of that third, and they’re not a team that you can just get on a roll and score a lot of points in a hurry against. You’re not just going to stop them either … I think we just came up against a better team,” Lillard said.
Standout stats
Outsized: Not too surprising with Jusuf Nurkic still out, but Portland was outrebounded by the much larger Bucks. Milwaukee held a 26-13 advantage at halftime that included four offensive rebounds and four second chance points. It only got worse with a final rebounding margin of 55-28.
Sizzle from deep: Going against a physically bigger team calls for the need to shoot the ball well. The Blazers didn’t in the first half from deep, going 6 for 21 and shooting 28.6% from there. Josh Hart had the most made with two triples going down. Portland had only three more 3-pointers in the second half and finished 9 for 35 from deep.
Nothing from the pine: Another story of the Blazers season is not much offense coming off the bench, and they had only 22 on a night where the last 5:30 of the game was played by nothing but bench players. Milwaukee finished with 42 points off the bench.
Game grade: D
Portland was simply out matched by a much better Milwaukee team. The Bucks had the size to dominate the glass, and also had the outside shooting to where they could really pick whichever way they wanted to win. Eubanks struggled with Lopez or Antetokounmpo, and the talented shooters from Milwaukee hit a couple tough shots. Portland needs scoring from someone who isn’t a guard, and it’s certainly what they’ll be looking for with the trade deadline coming this week on Feb. 9.